L.A. Clothing Manufacturer: 3 Ways for Independent Fashion Designers to Start a Clothing Line
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Along with shedding light on what pattern makers do and how to use a tech pack, Los Angeles fashion development and production house, The Evans Group informs independent clothing designers how to start a clothing line.
Led by fashion industry veteran Jennifer Evans, The Evans Group (TEG) focuses on both established and emerging designers while promoting ethical and sustainable fashion practices.
Find a Clothing Manufacturer
Finding a clothing manufacturer is an independent fashion designer’s first (and arguably most important) step. Finding a clothing manufacturer that can help shape your creative ideas into tangible products is crucial towards starting a clothing line.
The team at TEG offers up a few tidbits of information to help guide you through the decision-making process. For example, when shopping around for a clothing manufacturer to start your clothing line, you need someone who can actually take on your clothing order in the first place.
“If you’re looking to craft a new sportswear line, not every clothing manufacturer in your area will be able to deliver. For example, if you need specific materials for a line, some clothing manufacturers may not be familiar with creating clothing with said material.”
Another vital aspect of vetting a clothing manufacturer is determining its credibility. Are they reputable in the fashion industry? TEG recommends independent fashion designers really do their homework with this facet, as it can shed light on who you’ll be working with.
How many clients has this clothing manufacturer had in the past? How have the clients’ experiences been with this clothing manufacturer? These and other like-minded questions are perfect for ‘cracking the code’ and finding someone with whom you can build a business relationship.
Overall, finding a clothing manufacturer that shares the same values, vision and communicates well with clients is a good find.
Opt for A Small Batch Clothing Manufacturer
While not strictly necessary for everyone, choosing to use a small batch clothing manufacturer can benefit new fashion designers in a big way.
For example, testing is an excellent way for you to determine whether or not a clothing line has any longevity. Is your dream line of denim wear underperforming in a specific market?
Using a small batch manufacturer can also save a new designer a lot of money, which you’ll quickly learn is a huge pain point for emerging fashion designers.
Ask your clothing manufacturer about minimum order quantities (MOQs). These are how few pieces they’re willing to make in a single clothing order.
Luckily with TEG, there are no minimums, meaning you can commission just a few pieces instead of being forced to make anywhere from 50 to 100. This is fantastic for those who aren’t too familiar with the clothing manufacturing and marketing process.
TEG offers both studio and factory level garment manufacturing in its Downtown Los Angeles location. This versatility is ideal for fashion designers that want to test the waters or make a big splash in the fashion industry.
TEG outlines the way it works:
“Studio level is a much smaller scale production in every way. If a fashion designer wants 10 to 50 pieces, studio level production is the best option. This is where a dedicated team of Los Angeles cut and sew manufacturers get to work diligently crafting quality garments...factory level fashion production is perfect for designers who want to scale their business in a big way. Partnering with nearby LA seamstresses and clothing manufacturers, TEG can produce 50-100, 100-300, and 300-500 pieces for any collection.”
Keep It Simple
Overall, keeping your new clothing line simple in scope (for the time being) is the way to go. TEG outlined the perils of making your first clothing line too complex:
“Start small. When a designer embraces multiple styles for a new clothing line, it spreads resources thin. Not only that, but your business may suffer as a consequence...Get familiar with the clothing manufacturing process, learn the business a bit. Once you do, we suggest branching out to different styles and clothes once you have ample resources.”
Starting your own clothing business and fashion brand is an exciting time (trust us, we know), but it pays to be careful.
TEG encourages all fashion designers to ask themselves multiple questions when starting a clothing brand to determine if they’re in a spot to realistically start a fashion label. For example, who is the target audience? Who should manufacture your clothing?
And to harken back to small batch clothing manufacturing, what’s your budget?
All of these questions build the foundation for starting a clothing business, so make sure you answer them in detail before looking for a clothing manufacturer.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with raw experience and talent. And primarily for independent fashion designers to benefit from.
With talented seamstresses, creative designers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line unlike any other.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com/
The Evans Group has locations at:
1926 E. 7th Street, Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90021
303 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
You can reach The Evans Group by phone
800-916-0910 (Los Angeles)
415-324-8779 (San Francisco)
