(Video) Iran: Conference of Dozens of the Survivors and Witnesses of Ebrahim Raisi’s Crimes During 1988 Massacre

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Call on the international community to recognize the massacre of 1988 as genocide and a crime against humanity, refer this case to the UN Security Council, and hold Khamenei and Raisi and other perpetrators of this massacre accountable.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Mrs. Rajavi underscored: Neither the squad of cannibals, nor the escalation of repression and incitement to war, nor the mad dash to develop a nuclear weapon will save this regime and prevent its overthrow.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): We witnessed Ebrahim Raisi hanging thousands of prisoners. We saw trucks carrying the bodies of the victims at night. It is a disgrace to contemporary humanity for Raisi to address the UN General Assembly.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): We witnessed how the men and women of the MEK did not surrender to executioners like Raisi, insisted on their political positions, and proudly welcomed death.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): simultaneous with Raisi’s speech at the 76th UN General Assembly, a conference was held in Stockholm, Sweden, attended by a large number of witnesses and survivors, as well as the relatives of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): We live only in the hope that we will continue their path in support of the Mujahedin-e Khalq and in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The 1988 massacre did not just happen. It was rooted in a fundamental conflict between the people of Iran, demanding freedom, democracy, and economic and social development after the overthrow of the Shah.