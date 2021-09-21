(Video) Iran: Conference of Dozens of the Survivors and Witnesses of Ebrahim Raisi’s Crimes During 1988 Massacre
Members of the Swedish Parliament including, Ingmar kihlström, Magnus Oscarsson, and Kejll Arne Ottosson, also addressed the conference, stressing the need for the perpetrators of the 1988 massacre, especially Ebrahim Raisi, to be held accountable.
In a video message to the conference Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), stated: Raisi must face justice and prosecution for the executions and torture of prisoners. But he stands at the podium to address the UN General Assembly. How can the international community accept such a disgrace and not cry out in protest?
Reminding the efforts of the clerical regime to hide the huge crime against humanity and genocide during the summer of 1988, she said: But Khomeini miscalculated the great work of the (MEK/PMOI) and the Iranian Resistance.
From the very first weeks of the massacre, Massoud [Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance] revealed in numerous communiqués, interviews, and telegrams to the UN Secretary-General that "Khomeini issued a fatwa in his own handwriting ordering the execution of the (MEK/PMOI) political prisoners."
On December 23, 1988, he sent a list of 1,100 massacre victims to the relevant UN authorities. Ever since the (MEK/PMOI) and the Iranian Resistance have launched a large-scale global campaign to urge the international community to condemn the massacre.
The Call-for-Justice Movement enjoys the backing of 1,000 former (MEK/PMOI) political prisoners in Ashraf-3 and thousands of former political prisoners supporting the MEK in Iran and worldwide. This unique assembly of noble human beings who refuse to give up and preserve reflects the restless conscience of Iranian society. They will not give up seeking justice until the criminal regime is toppled.
Mrs. Rajavi underscored: Neither the squad of cannibals, nor the escalation of repression and incitement to war, nor the mad dash to develop a nuclear weapon will save this regime and prevent its overthrow. She added: We call on the world to condemn the clerical regime’s brutal and systematic violation of human rights in Iran.
The continuation and expansion of political and economic ties with this regime must be predicated on the improvement of the human rights situation and an end to executions and torture in Iran.
We urge the international community, particularly Sweden and the European Union, to recognize the massacre of political prisoners as genocide and a crime against humanity.
We call on them to take the necessary steps to refer this case to the UN Security Council and end the impunity for and bring to justice those responsible for this major crime, especially Ali Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi.
Nineteen political prisoners who survived the 1988 massacre and dozens of families of the martyrs participated in the conference. Several of the witnesses shared their memories of the massacre and covered different aspects of it.
They stressed: The 1988 massacre is a clear example of genocide and crimes against humanity committed after Khomeini's fatwa, during which 30,000 political prisoners, more than 90% of them were members and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI), were executed.
We have witnessed the execution of thousands of our friends and fellow combatants in Evin, Gohardasht, and other prisons. Most of us in Evin and Gohardasht have seen Ibrahim Raisi as a member of the "Death Committee," which hanged thousands of prisoners.
Many of our friends have witnessed the execution of many (MEK/PMOI) members and supporters by Ebrahim Raisi in Karaj and Hamedan prisons. Today is a disgraceful day for contemporary humanity because a criminal is addressing the General Assembly of the United Nations.
They also underscored: We witnessed how the Revolutionary Guards took wheelbarrows filled with ropes to warehouses turned into slaughterhouses, and then wheelbarrows filled with the sandals of our executed friends came out of those halls.
In the dark of night, we witnessed how trucks carried the bodies of our executed friends to be buried in unmarked mass graves. We saw that Raisi and his accomplices did not even have mercy on paralyzed prisoners or those suffering from severe epileptic seizures and sent them to gallows.
These days, parts of the crimes committed at Gohardasht prison have been revealed in the Stockholm court. However, no one still knows about many parts of this prison, and we do not know the names of many martyrs.
A few tens of kilometers away, the number of martyrs of the 1988 massacre in Evin was several times that of Gohardasht. Evin, after June 20, 1981, housed 10,000 to 15,000 prisoners. In other provinces, the catastrophe had even more painful dimensions. In many cities, not a single person survived, the witnesses added.
The witnesses also underlined: We witnessed how the men and women of the (MEK/PMOI) did not surrender to executioners like Raisi and insisted on their political positions and proudly welcomed death.
It was the test of a generation of Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI), who had learned the lesson of truth and sacrifice from Massoud Rajavi (Leader of the Iranian Resistance). And they proudly passed this test. Thirty-three years since that epic resistance, we are more determined to continue their path and support the (MEK/PMOI).
We have come to tell the international community that silence and inaction are enough and that it is time to end impunity for such criminals. Inaction encourages this regime to continue these crimes. Massacres and atrocities are in the regime's DNA and continue to this day.
We call for an independent UN investigation, accountability, and trial of the perpetrators of this massacre, specifically Ebrahim Raisi, and Ali Khamenei. We will continue this campaign until justice prevails.
At the same time, as witnesses to the massacre in Sweden gathered, Iranians in New York, Paris, London, Berlin, Rome, Vancouver, The Hague, Brussels, Cologne, Geneva, Bucharest, and Gutenberg also protested against Raisi’s online address to the UN General Assembly.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), September 21, 2021
Full speech of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi:
Message to the meeting of witnesses of Raisi’s crimes in the 1988 massacre, UN urged to investigate
September 21, 2021
Dear friends of the Iranian Resistance,
Former political prisoners seeking justice for your comrades martyred in the massacre of 1988,
I salute you all.
I salute your gathering, which is part of the awakened conscience of contemporary humanity against the monster of reactionary mindset, tyranny, and massacre. You have risen to reject Ebrahim Raisi, a bloodthirsty mass murderer. His hands are stained with the blood of political prisoners massacred in 1988 and at least 1,500 young people and teenagers slaughtered during the November 2019 uprising.
He must face justice and prosecution for the executions and torture of prisoners. But he stands at the podium to address the UN General Assembly. How can the international community accept such a disgrace and not cry out in protest?
Thirty-three years ago, on Khomeini’s horrific decrees, 30,000 political prisoners were hanged in the dreadful darkness of those nights. Ninety percent of them were members and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). As stated in those decrees, Khomeini sought to eradicate the (MEK/PMOI) quickly. He wanted to carry out the horrendous massacre in total silence. The plan for the killings in Tehran and dozens of other cities was designed such that no one would know about it.
They did not want anyone to know why the family visits had been stopped. They tried to conceal the catastrophe in the making inside the prisons. They sought to hide the reason for digging deep craters in the middle of the night in deserted areas on the outskirts of cities.
However, Khomeini miscalculated the great work of the (MEK/PMOI) and the Iranian Resistance. From the very first weeks of the massacre, Massoud [Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance] revealed in numerous communiqués, interviews, and telegrams to the UN Secretary-General that “Khomeini issued a fatwa in his own handwriting ordering the execution of the (MEK/PMOI) political prisoners.” On December 23, 1988, he sent a list of 1,100 massacre victims to the relevant UN authorities.
Ever since the (MEK/PMOI) and the Iranian Resistance have launched a large-scale global campaign to urge the international community to condemn the massacre. By disclosing numerous lists of the victims’ names and informing the world, they laid the foundation for the Call-for-Justice Movement.
The Call-for-Justice Movement has, on the one hand, relentlessly discovered and revealed the details of this horrendous crime over the past three decades. On the other, it has led to a broad domestic and international campaign to prosecute and punish the regime’s leaders for genocide and crimes against humanity.
I extend my sincere greetings to the (MEK/PMOI) members and everyone who has kept alight the flames of the Call-for-Justice Movement in Iran and abroad. I also greet the families of the martyrs and political prisoners and the human rights defenders in various countries who have supported this campaign.
I thank you, the Iranian Resistance’s supporters, and all our compatriots, who have organized numerous demonstrations in recent weeks simultaneous with the trial of one of the perpetrators of the 1988 massacre in Stockholm.
The efforts and valuable disclosures of former political prisoners, a large group of whom are present in your gathering, are truly commendable. The Call-for-Justice Movement enjoys the backing of 1,000 former (MEK/PMOI) political prisoners in Ashraf-3 and thousands of former political prisoners supporting the PMOI in Iran and around the world.
This unique assembly of noble human beings who refuse to give up and persevere reflects the restless conscience of Iranian society. They will not give up seeking justice until the criminal regime is toppled.
The testimonies and statements of these witnesses at the trial of one of the perpetrators in Stockholm confirm this truth.
I salute the 30,000 heroes who walked to the gallows through the annals of Iran’s history towards freedom. They made their most conscious choice with utmost awareness and greatest determination.
They stood their ground, sang anthems, and chanted the name of Massoud Rajavi (the leader of the Iranian Resistance). By decisively rejecting Khomeini and his regime, they chose the ideal of freedom.
Now, their liberated friends remain faithful to the same oath as they continue their journey. As Massoud Rajavi said, “If Iran remains steadfast, the world will stand with us.”
The experience of the past 33 years is a testament. The future history will bear witness that the movement seeking justice for the victims of the 1988 massacre has overcome the silence and complacency of the regime’s accomplices.
Dear friends,
The clerical regime has founded the pillars of its anachronistic regime on an ocean of blood of the victims of the 1988 massacre.
This atrocity continued to embolden the regime in carrying out its fundamental policies in subsequent years, which include the ruthless massacre of the Iranian people’s children in November 2019, the catastrophic slaughter of the passengers of a Ukrainian Airliner, and the regime’s deliberate inaction in tackling the Coronavirus outbreak, sending thousands upon thousands of innocent people to their deaths. Nevertheless, they will never be able to obstruct the path of the uprisings.
By installing a squad of cannibals, among them Ebrahim Raisi, his cabinet ministers, and the heads and members of the judiciary and parliament, Khamenei displayed the obvious signs of the regime’s despondency in the face of popular uprisings. But neither the squad of cannibals, nor the escalation of repression and incitement to war, nor the mad dash to develop a nuclear weapon will save this regime and prevent its overthrow.
We call on the world to condemn the clerical regime’s brutal and systematic violation of human rights in Iran. The continuation and expansion of political and economic ties with this regime must be predicated on the improvement of the human rights situation and an end to executions and torture in Iran.
We urge the international community, particularly Sweden and the European Union, to recognize the massacre of political prisoners as genocide and a crime against humanity. We call on them to take the necessary steps to refer this case to the UN Security Council and end the impunity for and bring to justice those responsible for this major crime, especially Ali Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi.
The international community must recognize the right of the Iranian people, the Iranian Resistance, and the Iranian protesters to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and establish a democratically elected republic based on the separation of religion and state.
We honor the martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom and salute you for seeking justice for those heroes and heroines.
Yes, this movement and this struggle will carry on until freedom, victory, and the overthrow of the ruling religious fascism in Iran.
Urging to hold Ebrahim Raisi accountable for the 1988 massacre