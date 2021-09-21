Agricultural Films Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027
Increased demand for food due to the growing global population and advancements in agricultural technologies are driving the demand of the market.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Agricultural Films sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape. The report thus entails a complete dissection of the current scenario of this ever-evolving business sector and estimates the after effects of the pandemic on the industry.
Competitive Scenario
The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Agricultural Films market and strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market’s vendor landscape.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Are:
BASF SE, The RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., AB Rani Plast Oy, Kuraray Co. Ltd., RPC Group PLC, Trioplast Industrier AB, Coveris, Novamont S.P.A and Britton Group Limited, among others.
Key Highlights From The Report
In Jan 2017, AEP Industries Inc., a North American key manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging films, was acquired by Berry Global Inc., a key manufacturer of agricultural films, in order to remain competitive in the growing industry and to expand its product portfolio in the agricultural sector.
Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) held the largest market share of 35.4% in 2019. The increasing population of the developing economies, coupled with the growing demand for food, has resulted in the high demand for the Linear Low-density Polyethylene in the APAC region.
The mulch film segment dominated the market with a share of 49.2% in 2019 due to its ability to maintain the temperature and water retention of the soil and restrain the growth of weeds.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Films Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Reclaim
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Geomembrane film
Silage film
Mulch film
Greenhouse covering
Regional Landscape:
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Agricultural Films market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key questions addressed:
What are the estimated CAGR for the global Agricultural Films market and each segment in the global market?
Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regions viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?
Which are the leading companies operating in the global Agricultural Films market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?
What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Agricultural Films Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Agricultural Films Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for high-quality food crops
4.2.2.2. Rising R&D for the development of new technologies
4.2.2.3. Increasing Nano Greenhouses Globally for more Agricultural Output due to the growing global population
4.2.2.4. Cost-effectiveness of agricultural films
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Strict government regulations regarding usage of polythene and plastics
4.2.3.2. High cost of installations
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
READ MORE…!
