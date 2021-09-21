Revenue Cycle Management Market Growth Rate: R1 RCM, Cerner Corporation, Optum, McKesson Corporation, Change Healthcare
Revenue Cycle Management Market report delivered the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable and admirable market research report depending upon the business needs. The market strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This market report gives an edge to compete and to outdo the competition. The market report also evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.
The global revenue cycle management market is projected to reach USD 67.8 billion by 2026 from USD 40.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
The Revenue Cycle Management Market report covers market production, definition, and application. It is essentially divided into a few key locales, import/ export, income, and developments in the Revenue Cycle Management Industry. The Revenue Cycle Management Market report provides features of the vital market fragments and market players. In addition, it covers market patterns with market share, size, and development by region. It also examines critical participants based on their establishment date, mergers, and acquisitions, collaboration, and revenue.
Leading players in the Revenue Cycle Management Market include:
R1 RCM (US),
Cerner Corporation (US),
Optum (US)
Other players include: McKesson Corporation (US), Change Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Experian plc (Ireland), Conifer Health Solutions (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cognizant (US), athenahealth (US), SSI Group LLC (US), AdvantEdge Healthcare (US), and Huron Consulting Group (US)
A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%
By Designation: C-level: 25%, Director-level: 55%, and Others: 20%
By Region: North America: 40%, Asia-Pacific: 25%, Europe: 20%, Latin America: 10%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%
Revenue Cycle Management Market report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. This Revenue Cycle Management Market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. In this era of globalization, the whole world is the marketplace and hence businesses seek to adopt a global market research report.
The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the growing regulatory requirements & government initiatives to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, increasing patient volumes, and the growing need to manage unstructured healthcare data. However, the deployment of RCM software and the associated infrastructure requires significant investments, owing to which the adoption of RCM is low among small healthcare organizations. This, along with a dearth of skilled personnel, is expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.
“The outsourcing services segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”
Based on product & services, the revenue cycle management market has been segmented into solutions and outsourcing services. The outsourcing services segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
“By delivery mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the revenue cycle management market in 2020.”
On the basis of delivery mode, the global revenue cycle management market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. On-premise accounted for the largest share in the revenue cycle management market.
“By end-user, the healthcare providers segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”
Based on end-user, the global revenue cycle management market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share in the revenue cycle management market.
“The market in Middle East & Africa is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021–2026).”
North America accounted for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market in 2020. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as stringent regulations, increasing volume of claims denials, the presence of a high number of private healthcare payers and well-established government payers, and a large number of healthcare IT companies are some of the factors driving the growth of the revenue cycle management market in this region. The Middle East & Africa market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the due to government initiatives to promote eHealth, rising medical tourism, growing awareness, and the growing demand for quality healthcare.
Reasons to Buy the Report
The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.
This report provides insights into the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the revenue cycle management market. The report analyzes the market based on the product & services, delivery mode, end-user, and region.
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the revenue cycle management market.
Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of revenue cycle management solutions across regions.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the revenue cycle management market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the revenue cycle management market.
Revenue Cycle Management Market: Table Of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Inclusions And Exclusions
1.3.2 Markets Covered
1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
Figure 1 Research Design
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
Figure 2 Primary Sources
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Insights From Primary Experts
Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: Supply-Side And Demand-Side Participants
Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Supply Side): By Company Type, Designation, And Region
2.2 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Cycle Management Market
Figure 5 Market Size Estimation
Figure 6 Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges
Figure 7 Cagr Projections: Overall Revenue Cycle Management Market
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation
Figure 8 Data Triangulation Methodology
2.4 Market Ranking Analysis
2.5 Assumptions For The Study
2.6 Risk Assessment
Table 1 Risk Assessment: Revenue Cycle Management Market
2.7 Limitations
2.7.1 Methodology-Related Limitations
2.7.2 Scope-Related Limitations
2.8 Covid-19 Health Assessment
2.9 Covid-19 Economic Assessment
2.10 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario
Figure 9 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy
2.11 Covid-19 Impact On The Revenue Cycle Management Market
3 Executive Summary
Figure 10 Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Product & Service, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
Figure 11 Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
Figure 12 Revenue Cycle Management Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
Figure 13 Geographic Snapshot Of The Revenue Cycle Management Market
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Product & Service
8 Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Delivery Mode
9 Revenue Cycle Management Market, By End User
10 Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
With this report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business. Revenue Cycle Management Market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. It also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the Healthcare industry. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. So, gain a thorough analysis of the market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding Revenue Cycle Management Market report.
