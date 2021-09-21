Surface Treatment Chemicals Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions and Top Companies Profiles by 2027
The growth in the automotive industry due to the rise in demand for consumers and an increase in population is propelling the market growth.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. These chemicals are used in different fields, such as wood, glass, jewelry, medical, and others. The product is in high demand in automotive coatings. As the market for automotive is growing, the surface treatment chemicals are also witnessing an increased growth.
The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Surface Treatment Chemicals market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.
Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/219
The prominent players of the global Surface Treatment Chemicals market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Surface Treatment Chemicals products in the industry.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market:
NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.
Key Highlights From The Report
In July 2020, AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to kill COVID-19. Si-Quat combines a safe and well-established disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-COV-2.
Plating chemicals are done through a process of catalytic plating or galvanization to ensure a strong and superior tensile strength. It is a chief generator of revenue and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 7.42 billion in 2027.
In the industrial sector, surface treatment of plastic is not an uncommon process. An innumerable plastics are treated with the chemicals for enhanced wettability leading to proper adhesion of inks, paints, and coats.
Market Segmentation:
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:
Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Plating Chemicals
Cleaners
Conversion Coating
Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Plastics
Metals
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Construction
Transportation
General Industry
Others
The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Surface Treatment Chemicals market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/219
Exhaustive Analysis of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market:
The global Surface Treatment Chemicals market report zeroes in on the overall competitive scope of this industry vertical.
The study provides detailed product information, alongside their specifications and prime applications.
The study entails various pricing models and profit returns accrued, outlined by the key contenders across the market.
The report enlists a wide array of strategic initiatives, for example, recent business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and technological upgradation.
The inference of the report comprises an exhaustive study of the key players of the market.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand from the automotive industry
4.2.2.2. Growth in manufacture of heavy machinery
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Strict framework regarding disposal of effluents
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Read More…!
Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Agricultural Pheromones Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market
Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market
Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market
Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market
Liquid Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn