Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Growing demand for anti-fingerprint display screens is one of the driving factor influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is witnessing an increased demand from consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and solar panels, among others.Growth in the healthcare sector and a rise in investment in medical instruments and equipment will drive the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings. This type of Coating enhances the readability of display screens under difficult angles and bright-lit settings. The market is witnessing high demand due to the need to enhance visibility and aesthetic appeal.The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Anti Fingerprint Coatings sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape. The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Anti Fingerprint Coatings sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape. The report thus entails a complete dissection of the current scenario of this ever-evolving business sector and estimates the after effects of the pandemic on the industry. Competitive Scenario The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market and strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market's vendor landscape. Leading Players Profiled in the Report Are: AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.Key Highlights From The ReportIn October 2020, Vivo launched its Vivo V20 SE model, which comes with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. The product has an anti-glare, matte glass, and a waterdrop notch.Hydrophobic Coating is used to repel water. This type of Coating is advantageous as it includes self-cleanability, decreased dirt retention, improved corrosion and moisture resistance, and also provides extended life expectancy.The demand for anti-fingerprint coatings is driven by a growing demand for smartphones, which are being used several times a day. These coatings enhance the visibility of the screen. The segment for consumer goods is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.Market Segmentation:For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Hydrophobic CoatingOleophobic CoatingTechnology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Vacuum DepositionSol GelOthersApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Consumer GoodsSmartphonesLaptops and TabletsTelevisionWearablesOthersBuilding & ConstructionArchitectural GlassCeramic Sanitary wareAutomotiveSolar PanelsOthersRegional Landscape:The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Key questions addressed: What are the estimated CAGR for the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market and each segment in the global market? Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regions viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter's five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market? What are their strengths and weaknesses? What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions? 