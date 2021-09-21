Global Tactical Footwear Market to Hit $2.57 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for tactical footwear from military personnel and surge in penetration of e-commerce platforms and strong distribution drive the growth of the global tactical footwear market. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. The prolonged lockdown in European and Asian countries disrupted the supply chain and hampered the raw material supply.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tactical footwear market generated $1.54 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for tactical footwear from military personnel and surge in penetration of e-commerce platforms and strong distribution drive the growth of the global tactical footwear market. However, tactical footwear production effects on environment and restricted use of leather in the manufacturing process hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in social media marketing and rise in investments by manufacturers to offer high-quality trademark products are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic presented several challenges for the manufacturing industry due to surge in the number of Covid-19 patients, restrictions regarding social distancing, and lockdown restrictions.

The report segments the global tactical footwear market on the basis of product, end use, sales channel, and region.

Based on product, the shoe segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. However, the boots segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of sales channel, the online store segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The global tactical footwear market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The global tactical footwear market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, APEX Global Brands, Garmont International S.r.l., Belleville Boot Company, Nike, Inc., Maelstrom Footwear, Under Armour, Inc., Puma Se, and 5.11 Tactical.

