Wearable Medical Devices Market is Growing at a CAGR of 20.7% to Reach US$68.67 billion During 2021- 2027 | AllTheResearch

Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, Biotelemetry Inc., Apple, Inc., Dexcom Inc., are the leading players in Wearable Medical Devices Market

Increased attention to fitness is a key driver for the market. Various portable health products and software have been developed for weight management and health monitoring. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is expected to be worth US$68.67 billion by 2027 and growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2027 and the North America market is expected to account for over 38.1% of the total revenues.

Wearable Medical Devices Market: Factors Driving Growth

Sedentary lifestyle results in the increasing incidence and prevalence of lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes, hypertension and these are expected to increase over the forecast period. Some of these diseases require constant monitoring of several physiological parameters, such as blood sugar and blood pressure. Hence, ultimately this will further increase the demand for wearable medical devices.

Covid-19 Analysis of Wearable Medical Devices Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has expanded the role of wearable medical devices in the healthcare business. Many companies operating globally in the field of wearable health products are joining the scene where warning signs of viral infection can be detected using medical devices.

For example, the Ava bracelet, mainly used as a fertility monitoring device, is currently being used to help fight the coronavirus. This bracelet tracks changes in heart rate, respiratory rate, and skin temperature, making it useful in monitoring virus symptoms. This presents a unique opportunity during this pandemic.

This report aims to identify and analyse Device Types, Products and Applications of Wearable Medical Devices. The report has segmented the global Wearable Medical Devices market as follows:

By Device Type:

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Glucose Monitoring Devices Sleep Monitoring Devices Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices Neuromonitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices Pain Management Devices Rehabilitation Devices Respiratory Therapy Devices Insulin Pumps



By Products:

Activity Monitors/Trackers

Smart watches

Patches

Smart Clothing

By Grade Type:

Consumer-grade

Clinical grade

By Application:

Sports And Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Online Channel

Hypermarkets

By Site:

Handheld

Headband

Strap/Clip/Bracelet

Shoe Sensors

Others

Key Companies Analysed by this report include Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, Biotelemetry Inc., Apple, Inc., Dexcom Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Masimo Corporation, GE Healthcare, Bio-Beat Technologies, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., VitalConnect, Minttihealth, Preventice Solutions, Inc., CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd amongst others

Regional Analysis of Wearable Medical Devices Market

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.1% in 2020 owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancer within this region. In addition, the rise in chronic diseases that need routine monitoring, and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are further likely to drive market growth over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. Major factors boosting market growth are favourable government initiatives for use of such wearable medical instruments, increasing geriatric population base, and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region.

Key Findings:

In terms of device type, diagnostics and monitoring devices segment is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period

By Application, the Home Healthcare application is expected to be the largest segment

By Distribution Channel the Pharmacies are expected to be the largest segment

North America is expected to be the largest segment in the forecast period

