Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,959 in the last 365 days.

Wearable Medical Devices Market is Growing at a CAGR of 20.7% to Reach US$68.67 billion During 2021- 2027 | AllTheResearch

Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, Biotelemetry Inc., Apple, Inc., Dexcom Inc., are the leading players in Wearable Medical Devices Market

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllTheResearch published updated research study on Wearable Medical Devices Market-Report Analysis by Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic Devices), Application, Products, Grade Type (Consumer-grade and Clinical-grade), Distribution Channel, Site and by region, - Global Forecasts 2017 to 2027.

Increased attention to fitness is a key driver for the market. Various portable health products and software have been developed for weight management and health monitoring. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is expected to be worth US$68.67 billion by 2027 and growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2027 and the North America market is expected to account for over 38.1% of the total revenues. 

Wearable Medical Devices Market: Factors Driving Growth

Sedentary lifestyle results in the increasing incidence and prevalence of lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes, hypertension and these are expected to increase over the forecast period. Some of these diseases require constant monitoring of several physiological parameters, such as blood sugar and blood pressure. Hence, ultimately this will further increase the demand for wearable medical devices.

Request for sample copy of the report including TOC, Tables, and Figures with detailed information @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/693

Covid-19 Analysis of Wearable Medical Devices Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has expanded the role of wearable medical devices in the healthcare business. Many companies operating globally in the field of wearable health products are joining the scene where warning signs of viral infection can be detected using medical devices.

For example, the Ava bracelet, mainly used as a fertility monitoring device, is currently being used to help fight the coronavirus. This bracelet tracks changes in heart rate, respiratory rate, and skin temperature, making it useful in monitoring virus symptoms. This presents a unique opportunity during this pandemic.

This report aims to identify and analyse Device Types, Products and Applications of Wearable Medical Devices. The report has segmented the global Wearable Medical Devices market as follows:

By Device Type:

  • Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices              
    • Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
    • Glucose Monitoring Devices
    • Sleep Monitoring Devices
    • Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices
    • Neuromonitoring Devices
  • Therapeutic Devices
    • Pain Management Devices
    • Rehabilitation Devices
    • Respiratory Therapy Devices
    • Insulin Pumps

By Products:

  • Activity Monitors/Trackers
  • Smart watches
  • Patches
  • Smart Clothing 

By Grade Type:

  • Consumer-grade
  • Clinical grade                                                    

By Application:

  • Sports And Fitness
  • Remote Patient Monitoring
  • Home Healthcare

By Distribution Channel:

  • Pharmacies
  • Online Channel
  • Hypermarkets                  

By Site:

  • Handheld
  • Headband
  • Strap/Clip/Bracelet
  • Shoe Sensors
  • Others 

For more Customization, Connect with us @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/693

Key Companies Analysed by this report include Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, Biotelemetry Inc., Apple, Inc., Dexcom Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Masimo Corporation, GE Healthcare, Bio-Beat Technologies, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., VitalConnect, Minttihealth, Preventice Solutions, Inc., CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd amongst others

Regional Analysis of Wearable Medical Devices Market

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.1% in 2020 owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancer within this region. In addition, the rise in chronic diseases that need routine monitoring, and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are further likely to drive market growth over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. Major factors boosting market growth are favourable government initiatives for use of such wearable medical instruments, increasing geriatric population base, and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region.

Key Findings:

  • In terms of device type, diagnostics and monitoring devices segment is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • By Application, the Home Healthcare application is expected to be the largest segment
  • By Distribution Channel the Pharmacies are expected to be the largest segment
  • North America is expected to be the largest segment in the forecast period

Buy Exclusive Report for Single User Copy @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/buy-now/693

Related Reports:

Content Source: https://www.alltheresearch.com/press-release/global-wearable-medical-devices-market-worth-9-4-billion-by-2027


AllTheResearch:

5890 Stoneridge Dr, Suite 216,

Pleasanton CA 94588

Contact Name: Rohan S.

Email: contactus@alltheresearch.com

Phone: +1 (407) 768-2028

Primary Logo

You just read:

Wearable Medical Devices Market is Growing at a CAGR of 20.7% to Reach US$68.67 billion During 2021- 2027 | AllTheResearch

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.