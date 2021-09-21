Agricultural Pheromones Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027
Increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural pheromones market is projected to be worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands. Pheromones are a vital part of monitoring and management methods intended for agricultural crop pests. Mass trapping, mating disruption, push-pull, and attract-and-kill are amongst the direct approaches for pest control depending on pheromones' application.
The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Agricultural Pheromones market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.
Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/345
The prominent players of the global Agricultural Pheromones market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Agricultural Pheromones products in the industry.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Agricultural Pheromones Market:
Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.
Key Highlights From The Report
In October 2019, CABI entered into a collaboration with Koppert Biological Systems for sustainable agricultural practice to combat the tomato leafminer. The partnership is intended to make sustainable biological controls accessible to invasive weeds and pests in developing and underdeveloped nations.
Mating disruption is garnering significant traction in the market attributed to its diverse cropping circumstances. The pheromones application for pest control provides a promising solution to the challenges associated with the development of substitutes to mitigate hazards caused by chemical pesticides to the environment and human health.
The growing resistance of pests to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural pheromones market on the basis of product type, application mode, function, crop type, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Sex Pheromones
Aggregation Pheromones
Others
Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Traps
Sprayers
Dispensers
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mating Disruption
Detection & Monitoring
Mass Trapping
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Field Crops
Orchard Crops
Vegetables
Others
The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Agricultural Pheromones market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/345
Exhaustive Analysis of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Agricultural Pheromones Market:
The global Agricultural Pheromones market report zeroes in on the overall competitive scope of this industry vertical.
The study provides detailed product information, alongside their specifications and prime applications.
The study entails various pricing models and profit returns accrued, outlined by the key contenders across the market.
The report enlists a wide array of strategic initiatives, for example, recent business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and technological upgradation.
The inference of the report comprises an exhaustive study of the key players of the market.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Agricultural Pheromones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Agricultural Pheromones Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing pest proliferation
4.2.2.2. Growing demand for increased crop production
4.2.2.3. Growing sustainable agricultural practices
4.2.2.4. Supportive government regulations
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive agricultural pheromones’ maintenance
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Read More…!
Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Agricultural Pheromones Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market
Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market
Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market
Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market
Liquid Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn