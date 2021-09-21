Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,957 in the last 365 days.

Nurse Entrepreneur VeeTheNP to Teach 1,000th Nurse Saturday

Veronica Smith Southerland, FNP-BC, and creator of Watch My FLO.

Millionaire Nurse Club Creator Teaches Student to Watch Her FLO

I started Watch My FLO to help nurses understand all components of owning and running a successful business.”
— Veronica Smith Southerland, FNP-BC
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation continues to watch COVID-19 and its variants wreak havoc on our healthcare resources, one nurse utilizes her healthcare skills and business acumen while being fueled by her own battle with COVID, to teach one thousand nurses they are more than a 12, 14, or 16 shift.

Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC, affectionally known as VeeTheNP, will teach her 1000th student this Saturday, September 25 at her Atlanta Watch My FLO IV Hydration Business Start Up Class. Started in 2018, the purpose of the Watch My FLO class is to give attendees the information needed to start and build a successful IV Hydration therapy business.

“I started Watch My FLO to help nurses understand all components of owning and running a successful business,” Southerland said. “I’ve made mistakes in business. My goal is to be honest about my mistakes, while also providing solutions to avoid these mistakes, so my students can experience high levels of success.”

WHY IV HYDRATION
IV Hydration Therapy continues to grow in popularity in the US as Americans look for wellness treatment plans that boost immunity while also supporting their active lifestyles. Nurses are natural fits for owning these businesses as they understand the full health benefits of IV Hydration while also knowing when patients can, and cannot, receive a treatment.

Nurses also choose to open their own healthcare business to utilize their training outside of the typical hospital setting. For many, bedside burnout wreaks havoc on their mental health. Southerland’s format offers an alternative career path. IV Hydration Therapy positively impacts the health of each patient while also giving nurses some relief from the stress of COVID-19 care.

WHY THIS MATTERS NOW
Nurses continue to be America’s hero as they serve as the lifeline between patients and families as we all continue to battle the COVID-19 Pandemic. Southerland wants to celebrate these heroes – their efforts at the bedside as well as their efforts in their business.

So, as she prepares to teach her 1,000th student, she has a plan to pop bottles.

At 11:30 a.m. EST all those attending Saturday’s class will mark Southerland’s entry into the quadruple digit club of students with a champagne toast and intention setting luncheon. The class takes place at Le Meridian Atlanta Perimeter, 111 Perimeter Center West.

ABOUT VERONICA SOUTHERLAND
Veronica Southerland has dedicated her career to building success in the healthcare entrepreneurship space. She owns FLO Hydration & Wellness clinic in Charlotte, NC while also teaching IV Hydration Start-Up classes throughout the country. She’s a mentor, speaker, author, and teacher. She can be found online at @veethenp or veethenp.com.

Arden McLaughlin
Definita
+1 7049415564
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Nurse Entrepreneur VeeTheNP to Teach 1,000th Nurse Saturday

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.