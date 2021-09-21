Security Inspection Market Recent Technological Advancement to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future by 2027
The global security inspection market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.23 billion in 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast periodYORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global security inspection market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.23 Billion by 2027 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Security inspection market revenue growth is driven steadily by high demand for security checks of bags, vehicles, persons, and other articles at airports and railways. Security checks are necessary at secured areas to prohibit smuggling or movement of illegal substances and items.
Technological advancements and development of advanced x-rays, electromagnetic detectors, explosive trace detectors, and others are contributing to growth of the global market. Various countries have increased spending on security equipment and enhancing their security inspection across different verticals, which are primary factors driving growth for the market. Increasing security measures and systems is expected to continue to contribute to growth of the market.
Players in the market are investing in research and development to develop security inspection systems such as Nuclear Quadrapole Resonance (NQR). This technology is designed to detect explosives hidden under layers of clothes and footwear and is deployed in airports, with high deployment in countries in Europe and North America.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered growth of security inspection system market. Imposition of lockdown had reduced need for inspection systems, especially in the transportation sectors such as airports and railway stations etc. However, demand is expected to gain traction post the pandemic lockdown.
Further key findings in the report
Checkpoint screening system through machine learning is expected to witness high growth in revenue terms. Body scans technologies are progressing towards becoming walk-through instead of stop-and-scan.
Aviation segment among the application segments maintained its dominance in terms of revenue share in 2019. Security inspection enable authorities at airports to reduce threats to passenger, personnel, and aircraft. Use of x-rays and infrared to detect contraband and illegal items passing through airports is relatively high.
Personal screening systems account for the largest share in product segment in 2019. The rise in insider threats and related efforts to screen personnel at point of hire drives the demand for personal screening system, especially in international airports.
North America accounted for largest revenue share in the security inspection market in 2019. Increased investment in defense and security is a primary factor fueling growth of the market. Market growth is driven by high demand for such services in the U.S. For instance, the U.S. Department of homeland security proposed USD 7.79 billion budget for transportation security administration in 2020.
Key participants include Nuctech Company Limited, Leidos, Rohde & Schwarz, Smiths Group plc, Unival Group GmBH, Rapiscan Systems, Analogic Corporation, Brucker, Astrophysics Inc., and Braun & Co. Limited.
Reports and Data has segmented the global security inspection market on the basis of product, type, services, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Checkpoint screening systems
Personnel screening systems
Liquid and radioactive substance monitors
Vehicle inspection systems
Cargo and baggage inspection systems
Explosives & drugs trace detection systems
Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Portable
Fixed
Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Maintenance and repair services
Security consulting services
Security training services
Installation and integration services
Support services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Border security
Aviation
Critical infrastructure protection
Correctional facilities and law enforcement
Commercial security
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
