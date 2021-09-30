FieldsManager DPL Sponsorship Announcement

North Texas Cricket Association (NTCA) Dallas Premier League

FieldsManager is the Title Sponsor for Dallas Premier League (DPL 2021). We are #Proud to bring Premium T20 Cricket to the DFW Metroplex

FieldsManager's vision of helping local communities play friendly cricket games in an organized way aligns with NTCA's mission of promoting cricket locally here in North Texas and Reviving DPL” — Anwer Shahabuddin, President, NTCA

DALLAS, TX, USA, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fields Manager , your concierge for sports (cricket) fields booking, and North Texas Cricket Association's Flagship Tournament - Dallas Premier League ( DPL -2021), T20 Tournament bringing local and international players to DFW starting today 09/30. First game is at Sandy Lake park in Carrollton at 6:30 PM.The Dallas Premier League, fondly known as the DPL is back! This once flagship event of the North Texas Cricket Association ( NTCA ) returns after an absence of three years. DPL 2021 is led by Ejaz Haque (Director) and Ramesh Thyagarajan (Commissioner). NTCA is thrilled to have revived this tournament and as in the past has attracted many national and international players. It is NTCA's aim that it will continue as a regular feature in NTCA's calendar each year. This year's edition, the sixth to be precise, will be comprised of seven participant franchises namely CML Elite Lions, F16 Stars, Golden Hawks, NDCC Royals, Punjab Lions, Texas Cricket Academy and Texas Strikers. The participant franchises will play each other once in round robin. From there onwards there will be a knockout leading to the championship of 2021. The DPL will commence on September 30, 2021 and shall conclude by the first week of November, this year.NTCA is delighted to have acquired Fields Manager as title sponsor of the event. We confide that this relationship shall continue in the years to come. We are honored by the presence of their leadership in the draft session and events through out the event. DPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the NTCA.“Fields Manager was created to solve a critical pain point experienced by every starting community cricket group - "where and when to play our first game?",” said Nagesh Kunamneni, President, BizCloud Experts. "Fields Manager is positioned to answer this question, by bridging the gap between local clubs, leagues and parks managers with community groups. We are #proud of NTCA that we share a common goal/vision and are honored to work with NTCA to revive the prestigious Dallas Premier League (DPL) tournament"“FieldsManager's vision of helping local communities play friendly cricket games in an organized way aligns with NTCA's mission of promoting cricket locally here in North Texas,” said Anwer Shahabuddin, President, NTCA. “We are #proud of FieldsManager's leadership teams commitment to revive DPL as Title Sponsors.”Please come out and watch high quality cricket. All games are Day/Night and start at 6:30 PM. You can find the schedule at https://cricclubs.com/DPL/fixtures.do?clubId=373 About BizCloud Experts/Fields ManagerBizCloud Experts is an AWS Advanced Partner headquartered in Lewisville, TX. Weinnovate, transform and seamlessly blend digital and physical platforms to deliver highly scalable production-ready solutions that contribute to our customers' success. BizCloud Experts is recognized as a leader in developing solutions using serverless computing technologies, and automating IT services. . To learn more, visit http://www.bizcloudexperts.com or follow us on Facebook, Linked-In, Twitter.For more information Fields Manager visit the following pages https://fieldsmanager.com or https://fieldsmanager.com/home/about For general sales information, contact Sales@bizcloudexperts.com, call us @+1 (214) 206 8976 or visit our website: https://bizcloudexperts.com/contact-us About NTCAFounded in 1996, the NTCA is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The NTCA has been responsible for bringing competitive cricket to the DFW metropolis and has indeed provided many resources to the USA team for national representation. It currently organizes highly competitive cricket in Premier, A and B divisions. It also conducts a Youth League, which at present caters to age groups U-11, U-13 and U-16. Indeed NTCA's pioneering work with the cities has resulted in the creation of cricket grounds at Plano, Irving, McKinney, Frisco, Garland, Carrollton, Grand Prairie and Dallas.

