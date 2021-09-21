Partners + Napier Recruits Jennifer Rees as New CFO
Rees Brings Growth-Oriented, Professional Services Expertise to Integrated Agency
Jen’s impressive history at leading teams and driving results, all with a calm, measured demeanor, makes her the perfect person to help us achieve our next level of growth.”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aggressively expanding Partners + Napier has hired accomplished financial leader Jennifer Rees, CPA, as its new Chief Financial Officer, beginning the week of Sept. 20. Rees is joining the Rochester-based, nationally recognized, integrated creative and media agency in the midst of several business wins from new and existing clients, which in turn has led to several new hires.
— Courtney Cotrupe, Partners + Napier CEO
With 20+ years of related experience, Rees most recently served as the CFO for CPL (formerly Clark Patterson Lee), a nationally acclaimed architecture firm also based in Rochester, now employing approximately 450 employees across 19 offices. During her nearly 8-year tenure at CPL, revenues more than doubled as Rees helped lead a transformational change within the organization to deliver significant organic and acquisition-related growth.
Among other career achievements, Rees held various leadership roles within the corporate financial planning and analysis team at Bausch + Lomb (a long-time Partners + Napier client), and technical accounting roles for Birds Eye Foods and Insero & Company.
“Hiring for the C-Suite is a balance of finding the someone with proven experience and ambitious vision who can be a cultural add. Jen’s impressive history at leading teams and driving results, all with a calm, measured demeanor, makes her the perfect person to help us achieve our next level of growth," said Partners + Napier CEO Courtney Cotrupe. “I am excited about the experience Jen brings to Partners + Napier; she will be an empathetic leader having worked in a creative services environment at CPL as well as on the brand side at Bausch & Lomb and Birdseye Foods."
Added Rees, “As the CFO of a firm that more than doubled in size during my 8-year tenure, with its sights set on achieving scalable exponential growth within the next few years, I appreciate companies that set and achieve big goals. That’s why I’m so happy to be joining Partners & Napier. They have broken through as a nationally recognized creative company right here in my hometown, with big ambitions of their own. It’s exciting to be part of this leadership team where I can bring financial strategy and insights to help deepen client partnerships and drive further growth.”
About Partners + Napier
Partners + Napier (partnersandnapier.com) is an integrated creative company that helps brands leave a mark on people, business, and culture. Ranked one of the Most Effective Agencies in North America by Effie Worldwide, the agency specializes in health and wellness, CPG food and beverage, restaurant, beverage alcohol, and B2B enterprise services spaces, proudly serving clients like Constellation Brands, MDLIVE, Corelle Brands, Highmark Health, Delta Vacations, Bausch & Lomb, Smashburger, and Xerox. The agency is a part of Project Worldwide, an independent global network of wholly owned agencies.
