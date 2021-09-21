By 2026, Worldwide Food Automation Market Size to Touch USD 18.2 Billion, with 8.8% CAGR: Exclusive Report from Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Food Automation Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 12.5 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 18.2 Billion by 2026, at 8.8% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Others

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “ Food Automation Market By Type, By Function, By Application, And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026 ” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Automation Market size & share expected to reach to USD 18.2 Billion by 2026 from USD 12.5 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Food Automation Market: Overview

Automation is referred to as the process of reducing human intervention from mechanical systems altogether. Human intervention refers to factors that pertain to decision criteria, sub-process relationships, and relatable actions to name a few. The primary driving factors for the significant growth in the global food automation market are rising bandwidth solutions for a wider range of production measures coupled with increasing solutions that are aimed at providing rapid, affordable, and easily accessible factors to name a few.

Rising demand for automated robotic production for precise repeatability solutions coupled with increasing technological advancements is expected to boost the growth of the global food automation market during the forecast period. Higher efficiency and time-saving factors are often integrated with food automation equipment which further leads to higher sales during the intended forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand and rising investment rounds from various sectors such as beverage, dairy, and food processing plants are expected to boost the growth of the global food processing market during the forecast period.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Food Automation Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/food-automation-market-by-offering-solution-and-services (

The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players:

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GEA Group

Fortive Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rexnord Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Nord Drivesystems

Honeywell International

JLS Automation

Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd

Food Automation Pty. Ltd

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/food-automation-market-by-offering-solution-and-services

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of Food Automation Market ?

? What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Food Automation Market?

What are the top companies operative in Food Automation Market?

What segments are covered in Food Automation Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Food Automation Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/food-automation-market-by-offering-solution-and-services

Market Dynamics

The global food automation market can be broken down into motor controls, discrete controls and visualization, rotary products, linear products, and others on the basis of type. The segment pertaining to motor control is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising functionality of the latter coupled with rising technological awareness.

The global food automation market can be divided into sorting & grading, picking and placing, palletizing, processing, packaging and repackaging, and others on the basis of function. The segment pertaining to packaging and repackaging is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increasing health and safety concerns among consumers coupled with rising production needs for application-specific requirements.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/food-automation-market-by-offering-solution-and-services

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Food Automation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 12.5 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 18.2 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 8.8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Others Segments Covered Types, Functions, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Food Automation Market: Segmentation

The global food automation market can be segmented into type, function, application, and region. On the basis of type, the global food automation market can be divided into motor controls, discrete controls and visualization, rotary products, linear products, and others. The segment pertaining to motor control is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased functionality of the included motors coupled with rising technological awareness among the products. Additional factors for the dominant position of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for linear control for automation purposes coupled with the multifunctional nature of the latter. On the basis of function, the global food automation market can be broken down into sorting & grading, picking and placing, palletizing, processing, packaging & repackaging, and others.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/food-automation-market-by-offering-solution-and-services

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Food Automation Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Automate a Larger Share During the Global Revenue Contribution

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the emergence of rising economies such as India and China coupled with increasing robotic prowess among countries such as Japan and China to name a few. Additionally, the rising export measures employed coupled with the increasing F&B sector is expected to boost the sales of food automation equipment during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations coupled with rising standards for packaged food articles among consumers are further expected to increase the footprint of the food automation market in the region during the forecast timeframe.

Browse in full “Food Automation Market By Type (Motor Controls, Discrete Controls & Visualization, Rotary Products, Linear Products, & Others), By Function (Sorting & Grading, Picking & Placing, Palletizing, Processing, Packaging & Repackaging, & Others), By Application (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Confectionery, Bakery, Beverages & Distilleries, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-automation-market-by-offering-solution-and-services

The global food automation market can be segmented into:

Global Food Automation Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Motor Controls

Discrete Controls & Visualization

Rotary Products

Linear Products

Others

Global Food Automation Market: By Function Segment Analysis

Sorting & Grading

Picking & Placing

Palletizing

Processing

Packaging & Repackaging

Others

Global Food Automation Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Confectionery

Bakery

Beverages & Distilleries

Others

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com