Global Static Compensators Market is projected to reach at a Market value of US$1,502 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Static Compensators Market Forecast of 2021 to 2031. In this report Forecasts by Market Breakdown, By Type Segment (Thyristor-based, TCR-FC-TSC, MCR-based) Market Breakdown by Component Segment (Power Electronic Device, Harmonic Filter, Thyristor, Capacitor Bank, GIS Switchgear) Market Breakdown by Vertical (Electric Utility, Renewable, Railway, Industrial, Oil & Gas)

According to Visiongain analysis, global static compensators market is estimated to be valued at US$931 million in 2021 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$1,502 million by 2031. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

In recent years, battery energy storage (BES) techniques are fast developing due to the advancement of power electronics and battery technology. This leads to their increasing applications in power systems for different objectives. Since the integration of BES into STATCOM enables itself fast active power provision capability, various control strategies have been proposed to improve the stability of power systems.

GE to scale up power stability through two new agreements with Iraqi Ministry of Electricity. US727 million agreement with GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business to reinforce Iraq's transmission network.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US-based Pioneer Solutions LLC, a provider of industry-leading front-to-back-office Commodities/Energy Trading and Risk Management (C/ETRM) solutions, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

Power management company Eaton announced it has signed an agreement to acquire a 50 percent stake in HuanYu High Tech, a subsidiary of HuanYu Group that manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers and contactors in China, and throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The comprehensive report offers market estimation and forecast for the period ranging 2021 - 2031 for leading national markets and rest of the world.

Leading Players featured in this new report include:

General Electric Company Hitachi, Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Abb Ltd Infineon Technologies AG General Dynamics Corporation Eaton Corporation Plc (Eaton) American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Siemens AG

