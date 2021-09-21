Blue Marble Geographics releases Global Mapper version 23
Developed with customers in mind, Global Mapper aims to be an accessible and easy-to-use, cutting-edge GIS software program.
Global Mapper v23 continues Blue Marble’s tradition of user-driven development incorporating new highly requested tools and functionality.
This release has some exciting new features that strengthen the usability of the software for spatial data presentation and analysis.”HALLOWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics® is pleased to announce the release of Global Mapper® v23. This version of the software includes new tools and expanded functionality useful for all GIS professionals.
Developed with customers in mind, Global Mapper aims to be an accessible and easy-to-use, cutting-edge GIS software program, affording users of any skill level the ability to analyze data and create maps. With the release of a new version of Global Mapper, Blue Marble continues to work with users to create a better GIS program.
A highly requested feature to ease the use of the program, undo and redo functions are now available, complete with a function manager and keyboard shortcuts. Improving how text labels are displayed in 3D, Global Mapper v23 contains new style options for 3D billboard labels that hover above features in the 3D Viewer and automatically orient to always face the user. The new version of Global Mapper also contains updated vector styling methods for the creation of choropleth maps. A new vector classification option uses statistical methods with numeric attribute values to better color and style features based on a selected color ramp. Expanding the capability of the Spatial Operations tool, which creates new features derived from the spatial relationships of existing ones, lines, points, and polygons are now able to be used as input and output geometry types.
“This release has some exciting new features that strengthen the usability of the software for spatial data presentation and analysis. Thanks to feedback from our existing users, we have implemented an Undo Manager that remembers nearly all changes to the data and display and provides flexibility in a workflow,” says Product Manager Katrina Schweikert. “With vector data, we have added options to classify numerical attributes using statistical breaks in the data, to produce choropleth maps in visually appealing and clear color palettes.”
As the Global Mapper program grows and evolves, the Blue Marble team values and carefully considers user feedback and new functionality suggestions. With the new tools and innovations in Global Mapper v23 and Global Mapper Pro, the program continues to be a comprehensive GIS solution suited for experienced or novice users.
Blue Marble will be presenting a live webinar on Wednesday, September 29, to showcase the new features in Global Mapper v23. During this hour-long presentation, scheduled to begin at 2 pm (EDT), attendees will see Global Mapper in action and will have the opportunity to ask questions about the new functionality. To register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6587609984359496717
For more information about Global Mapper and to download the application, visit https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper/.
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
