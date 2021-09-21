Aneurysm Clips Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027
Reports And Data
Increasing demand for surgical procedures and integration of highly compatible materials into the clips are forecasted to drive the market growth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aneurysm clips market is forecast to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The procedure of accessing blood vessels directly by performing a craniotomy and positioning an aneurysm clip to cut off blood supply is known as aneurysm clipping.
This procedure has been used for years to treat brain aneurysms and is not only effective and safe but can be performed on all types of aneurysm. It lowers the risk of recurrence in many patients. Rising demand for surgical procedures and integration of highly compatible materials into the clips are expected to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the availability of biocompatible aneurysm clips in a variety of shapes and sizes for applications in the neurological field is expected to create potential growth prospects of the aneurysm clips market. Further, the adoption of these clips is anticipated to accelerate by increasing access to healthcare facilities globally majorly.
In 2016, Neos Surgery developed plastic clips, which allows post-surgical checkups via Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, which is not possible with a metal clip. The technology was developed through the European Union’s Eureka Eurostars program, which funded R&D with USD 1.23 million.
Key participants include
B. Braun Melsungen AG, Peter LAZIC GmbH, KLS Martin Group, Adeor Medical AG, Rebstock Instruments GmbH, Mizuho America, Stryker Corporation, RauMedic, InoMed, and Codman & Shurtleff, among others.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Aneurysm clips are mostly made of cobalt-based alloys. Although these clips are nonferromagnetic, they still produce artifacts that degrades the quality of magnetic resonance (MR) images. They are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
• An abdominal aortic aneurysm takes place when an area of the aorta becomes very large or balloons out. The exact cause of it is not known, but it generally occurs due to any weakness in the artery wall. Factors that can increase the risk of having abdominal aneurysm is smoking, high blood pressure, male gender, and genetic factors.
• The disease is most often seen in males over age 60 who have one or more risk factors. The larger the aneurysm, the more likely it is to break open or tear. This can be life-threatening.
• Hospitals held the largest market share. Increasing access to healthcare facilities and the application of these clips will enhance their market demand. Government across the globe are increasingly investing in healthcare and more and more hospitals are coming up, thereby increasing market demand.
• Aneurysm clips market in North American region is expected to foresee major revenue share, owing to increasing incidences of aneurysm in the U.S. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation 2018 data, around six million people in the U.S. have unruptured aneurysms.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aneurysm Clips Market on the basis of material, aneurysm type, end-users, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Titanium Aneurysm Clip
• Cobalt-Chromium Aneurysm Clip
• Others
Aneurysm Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Abdominal
• Cerebral
• Thoracic
• Peripheral
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Hospitals and Cardiac Clinics
• Specialty Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
Major Highlights of the Aneurysm Clips Market Report:
• The Aneurysm Clips market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Aneurysm Clips market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
