Crohn's Disease Drug Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Increasing the prevalence rate of Crohn's Disease and similar inflammatory bowel diseasesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Crohn's disease drug market is forecast to reach USD 13.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Crohn's disease is a chronic condition, which can be defined as an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It is also known as regional enteritis or ileitis. The condition results in bowel, intestine, or other areas of the digestive tract to become ulcerated and inflamed. It usually affects the ileum and the beginning of the colon. There is no one specific test for diagnosing the disease. Doctors often combine various tests to confirm the diagnosis of the condition like tests for infection or anemia and fecal occult blood test. There is no cure for the Chrohn's disease at present, and no one standardized treatment works for all the care users. The goal of the prescribed medications for the condition is minimizing inflammation that triggers the symptoms and signs of the disease. The medicines are also prescribed, aiming at reducing symptoms of diarrhea, pain, bleeding, and eliminate nutritional deficiencies. Treatment of the illness may also involve nutritional supplements, surgery, drugs, or a combination of these therapies. There are various types of medications prescribed for treating the condition. A large number of care users are usually treated with sulfasalazine (Azulfidine). Another frequently prescribed medication is 5-aminosalicylic acid or 5-ASA medication. These medications are effective in reducing inflammation.
In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by this region is resultant of the high prevalence rate of the condition in this region, along with continuously expanding healthcare sector.
The global Crohn's Disease Drug market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Key participants include
Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Galapagos, Celgene, Gilead, Genentech, RedHill Biopharma, Mesoblast, Takeda, and Shire.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The Crohn's Disease Drug market held a market share of USD 9.96 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.6% during the forecast period.
• In context to Drug Type, the Anti-Interleukin Biologics segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 25.0% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 8.0% of the market by 2027. Advancements in this type of drug, associated with new launches and its effectiveness in reducing inflammation associated with the condition is resulting in its growing demand, also contributes to the growth rate of this segment.
• In context to Route of Administration, the Oral segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 45.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the segment is attributed to the presence of strong pipeline products and continuous development in various drugs like JAK inhibitors. The ease of its consumption over injectable has a positive impact on the growth rate of this segment.
• In context to Distribution Channel, the Hospitals Pharmacy segment held the largest market share of 40.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The market share occupied by the Hospitals Pharmacy segment is resultant of rising incidence rate of the condition, increase in the number of in-patient and out-patients, elevation in the number of hospitalization associated with the disease, which results in high demand for medications of the disease from this distribution channel.
• In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of changing lifestyle that triggers the number of patients affected by this condition along with expansion of the health care sector, which is supporting the market growth in this region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Crohn's Disease Drug market, according to Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region:
Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
o Aminosalicylates
o Anti-TNF Biologics
o Anti-Integrin Biologics
o MAdCAM-1Inhibitor
o Immunomodulators
o Anti-Interleukin Biologics
o Biosimilars
o JAK Inhibitors
o Smad7 Inhibitors
o Steroids
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
o Oral
o Injectable
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
o Hospitals Pharmacy
o Online Pharmacy
o Retail Pharmacy
Key Regional Markets:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
