Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Demand, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Report 2027
Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size – USD 8.73 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7%,VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for automotive refinish is growing due to the rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle and buying behaviour of the consumers, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles.
The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.
Strict regulations regarding the products which contain VOC is hindering the market growth. The usage of VOC-containing products releases VOCs resulting to smog and air pollution. To enhance air quality, governments of many countries have implemented a series of control measures.
Fundamental Highlight Of The Report:
Metal substrates held the largest share in 2019 and are expected to lead the segment throughout the forecast period with a significant CAGR since metal surfaces are prone to suffer from corrosion.
The passenger vehicles segment dominated the market with 40.3% of the share in 2019, in terms of revenue. The demand is expected to increase because of high disposable incomes, substantially changing buying behaviour, and demand for luxury cars.
The Asia Pacific region, mainly China, Japan, and India, has witnessed the expansion of its automotive industry owing to the high demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, increased population and congestion, which, in turn, has led to the growth of the market in the region.
Key participants include The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Matrix System Automotive Finishes, Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, and Berger Paints India Ltd., among others.
Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Automotive Refinish Coatings market and offers a future impact assessment.
It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Epoxy
Alkyd
Polyurethane
Others
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Primer
Basecoat
Clearcoat
Activator
Filler
Putty
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Solvent-borne Coatings
Water-borne Coatings
UV-cured Coatings
Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Glass
Metal
Plastic
Other
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Commercial vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Passenger vehicles
Compact
Executive
Luxury
Two-Wheeler
The Automotive Refinish Coatings market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.
Key Geographical Segments Analyzed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
