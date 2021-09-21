Structured Cabling Market Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028
Structured Cabling Market Size – USD 10.86 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Advancements in network infrastructureVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global structured cabling market is driven significantly by rapid advancements in IT and telecommunication sectors, continuous investment in network and communication infrastructure development and upgradation, increasing government initiatives promoting digitization, and rising adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and devices.
Structured cabling offers a high level of flexibility and high bandwidth that accommodates any development and deployment of new applications without interrupting function of the existing system. Enterprises and businesses use different kinds of telecommunication applications and devices at the same time.
The global Structured Cabling market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2028. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.
Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Structured Cabling market
The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Structured Cabling industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Structured Cabling market.
Key players operating in the market are Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemen, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Structured Cabling market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.
Product segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of structured cabling in various industries such as IT and telecommunication, governmental organization, and others
Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Service
Installation & Consultation
Maintenance & Support
Managed Services
Product
Cables
Patch Panels & Cross Connects
Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies
Communication Outlets
Racks & Cabinets
Software
Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Category 6
Category 5E
Category 6A
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
IT & Telecommunication
Residential & Commercial
Government & Education
Transportation
Industrial
Others
Key Geographical Segments Analyzed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
