2021 Trends: Digital Scent Technologies Market Accurate Insights| Key Players Electronics Sensor Technology
The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2027SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the electronic smell sensing technologies, growing emergence of the digital market strategies for the products that include flavor & fragrance, rising penetration for the e-commerce shopping, and higher proliferation for the telemedicine or online healthcare services, and non-invasive healthcare techniques. Inclusion of sense of smell is expected to create enormous possibilities of use cases in various end-use verticals especially, marketing, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.
Virtual reality & augmented reality are some area of high development which is expected to create a plethora of new use cases for digital sensing as the demand for the smell sensing technology apart from existing virtual & augmented audio visual is magnificently being heightened for a higher immersive experience.
The global market landscape of Digital Scent Technologies is expected to remain in a very competitive and quite consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium and large players. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure enormous potential for innovative players.
The growing proliferation of virtual reality, emergence of telemedicine coupled with higher proliferation of the e-commerce industry are the key factors driving global growth in the market.
Digital Scent Technologies Market Size – USD 536.1 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 28.6%, Market Trends – Growing prevalence of the digital scent technologies in digital marketing & entertainment sectors.
In January 2018, a team of researchers from Gandia campus of Valencia’s Polytechnic University and the La Fe Health Investigation Institute created a prototype of an electronic nose. The e-nose is capable of distinguishing patients having a Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis without an invasion.
Key players in the market include Scent Sciences Corporation, Electronics Sensor Technology, The eNose Company, ScentSational Technologies LLC, AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Scentcom Ltd., Smiths Detection Inc., and ams AG, among others.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mobile Phone & Computer
Virtual Reality Devices
Medical Diagnostic Devices
Explosives Detector
Quality Control Product
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Marketing
Entertainment
Education
Healthcare
Communication
Others
Regional Analysis of the Digital Scent Technologies Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The latest and updated research report on the Global Digital Scent Technologies Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Digital Scent Technologies market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Digital Scent Technologies market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.
Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.
Competitive Terrain:
The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length
Growing emergence of virtual reality and its applications in the entertainment sector and higher penetration for the highly immersed experience for gaming, videos, and movies are deliberately helping in the marker growth. Both the over the theatre and over the television cinema experience can be highly augmented incorporating the digital scent technologies.
The hardware sub-segment consists of E-Nose and Scent Synthesizer is still undergoing an enormous R&D phase and extensively being tried to accumulate many newer smell sensing sensors. Higher research & development and expensive sensor technologies make it the leading sub-segment.
