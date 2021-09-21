3D Printing Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player tratasys, GE Additive
3D Printing Market
Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The industry for 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products, automotive, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.
The market is revolutionizing the industry with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-sale 3D printing is quite high, and lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the 3D printing market.
In the offering segment, ceramic material has various applications such as aerospace, biomedical, electronics, and automotive engineering due to their high medical strength, hardness, good thermal, and chemical stability. Moreover, research on bio-ceramics for application in bone implants are driving the demand for the segment.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of 3D Printing Market at:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/144
Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.
3D Printing Market Size – USD 10.71 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.7%, Market trends – Growing demand from the medical and consumer goods industry.
In the medical sector, 3D printing is used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.
North America dominated the market for 3D printing, and the United States have the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019.
Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Mcor Technologies, and Protolabs, among others.
The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the 3D Printing industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the 3D Printing sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall 3D Printing industry.
Regional Analysis of the 3D Printing Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Printer
Desktop 3D Printer
Industrial 3D Printer
Material
Polymer
Metal
Ceramic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Functional Part Manufacturing
Prototyping
Tooling
Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Engineering
Aerospace and Defense
Consumer Products
Healthcare
Energy
Education
Printed Electronics
Key questions addressed in the report:
What are the key factors driving the global 3D Printing market?
Who are the key manufacturers in this 3D Printing market space?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this 3D Printing market?
What are the 3D Printing market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global 3D Printing market?
What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this 3D Printing market over the projected timeline?
To get a discount on the Global 3D Printing Market report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/144
The Global 3D Printing Market research report provides an extensive analysis on the industry- and economy-wide database that could potentially offer development strategies and profitability measures to the players in the market. The report includes the trends that are expected to impact the growth of the 3D Printing Market during the forecast period. Evaluation and analysis of these trends are included in the report.
This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic has affected every aspect of human life globally. This has brought along several changes in the market conditions. The rapidly evolving market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report. It contains critical information regarding the current and future growth of the market. It focuses on the in-depth analysis of the market. The report has a section dedicated to the profiling of the key companies in the market, along with the market shares they hold.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. 5G Chipset Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. 5G Chipset Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. 3D Printing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. 3D Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. 3D Printing Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. 3D Printing Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations
4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment
4.2.3. 3D Printing Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. 3D Printing Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. 3D Printing Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. 3D Printing Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market
Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Tushar Rajput
emergenresearch
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn