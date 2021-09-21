Convenient Households & Increase In Working Population Are The Key Reasons For The Growth Of The Dishwashers Market

Dishwashers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Dishwashers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the amount of population that is working is expected to increase the demand for dishwasher appliance market. The working population has busy lifestyles, thus have less time to take care of household activities such as cleaning and washing. This arises the need for the convenient household appliances which save time and energy of households. Also, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, when domestic help was not available, the demand for dishwashers witnessed a sales surge in India. The increase in demand is mostly due to lack of time among working professionals during the lockdown period. For instance, according to Bosch-Siemens CEO in India, there was an over booking of 20,000 dishwashers post the COVID-19 lockdown period in 2020. Therefore, the increase in working population coupled with COVID-19 norms for social distancing has spurred the demand for dishwashers during the period.

The global dishwasher market size is expected to grow from $3.69 billion in 2020 to $3.90 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The dishwasher market is expected to reach $4.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

Household appliance manufacturers are integrating their products with the IoT technology to make customers lives comfortable and convenient. Internet of Things technology is the interconnectivity of physical objects and devices that are integrated with sensors and software that allow them to exchange and collect data. Major technologies enabling smart household appliances include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, micro server and micro-electromechanical systems, which drives the smart dishwasher market. For instance, Bosch has created home connect, an app that enables the user to monitor their refrigerators, cookers, washing machines, dishwashers and other devices from anywhere through their smart phones.

The major players covered in the global dishwashers market report are Electrolux AB, LG Electronics, Whirlpool, Robert Bosch, AGA Rangemaster, Asko Appliances Dacor, Fagor America, Haier Group Corporation, Hoover Candy Group, Miele, Dacor, Inc., Arçelik A.S., Sears Brands, Samsung Group.

TBRC’s global dishwashers market research report is segmented by product type into freestanding, built-in, by application into commercial, residential, by distribution channel into offline store, online store.

Dishwashers Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Freestanding, Built-in), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Offline Store, Online Store), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dishwashers market overview, forecast dishwashers market size and growth for the whole market, dishwashers market segments, and geographies, dishwashers market trends, dishwashers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

