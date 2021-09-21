Facility Management Services Market in Taiwan Anticipated to Reach $14,338.4 Million by 2030

The factors such as increase in industrialization and urbanization,surge in residential and non-residential construction & protection of assets drive the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rise in adoption of facility management services such as cleaning, security, janitorial services, and catering services in commercial and industrial applications, fuels the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market. Taiwan facility management services market are widely adopted in industrial and commercial sectors. An adoption of facility management services such as security, cleaning, and electrical services, and HVAC systems, in malls, government buildings, and offices, fuels the Taiwan facility management services market growth.The Taiwan facility management services market size was valued at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13444 Further, rise in spending on residential and infrastructure construction projects are expected to fuel the development of the market. For instance, the China government spending on construction sector in Taiwan grew by over 30% from 2014 to 2018. In addition, a rise in consumer awareness towards green buildings and growth in travel and tourism industry are expected to drive the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market.Top 10 Leading PlayersCBRE Group IncDiversey Holdings LtdAssetPlus Taiwan LimitedISS A/SG4S LimitedJones Lang LaSalle IP, IncUEMS SolutionsCushman & Wakefield IncColliersRentokil Initial Plc.Key BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Taiwan facility management services market trends and dynamics.An in-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.Extensive analysis of the Taiwan facility management services market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The Taiwan facility management services market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13444 Key Market SegmentsBy Service TypePropertyCleaningSecurityCateringOthersBy TypeOutsourcedIn-houseBy End-userCommercialInstitutionalPublic/InfrastructureIndustrialOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13444