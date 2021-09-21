Global Nitrogen Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Nitrogen Market 2021-2030

Nitrogen Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Nitrogen Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Nitrogen Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Nitrogen Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the nitrogen market size is expected to grow from $27.35 billion in 2020 to $28.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The nitrogen market is expected to reach $33.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. The growing food and beverages industry contribute to the growth of the nitrogen market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Nitrogen Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2698&type=smp

The nitrogen market consists of sales of industrial nitrogen and its related services used in various applications such as for food packaging in the food industry to prevent food spoilage, in steel manufacturing to prevent oxidation. The nitrogen gas is colorless, odorless, inert and non-flammable gas. It can be used to replace air and reduce or eliminate oxidation of materials including food items. This gas is used in various industries including healthcare, food & beverages, metal production, automotive, chemicals and agrochemicals, etc.

Trends In The Global Nitrogen Market

Industrial gas companies are increasingly using pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology as a cost-effective and highly efficient method to produce nitrogen. PSA systems operate on the principle of adsorption. They consist of adsorption vessels packed with carbon molecular sieves (CMS) which are capable of adsorbing carbon dioxide and residual moisture. At high pressures, CMS selectively adsorbs oxygen, thus allowing nitrogen to pass through at the desired purity level. Onsite generation of nitrogen using PSA systems is more cost-effective than traditional cryogenic distillation or stored liquid nitrogen. PSAs can economically produce nitrogen at flow rates from less than 5,000 SCFH to greater than 60,000 SCFH, and at purities from 95% to 99.9995%. Mahler AGS, a German manufacturer of on-site gas generation plants, is using PSA systems for low-cost production of nitrogen. Major industrial gas companies such as Linde, Air Products, Air Liquide, and Praxair are using PSA systems to enhance nitrogen production.

Global Nitrogen Market Segments:

The global nitrogen market is further segmented based on product type. end use industry, application and geography.

By Product Type: Compressed Gas, Liquid Nitrogen

By End Use Industry: Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Chemical, Others

By Application: Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Science and Research

By Geography: The global nitrogen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Nitrogen Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nitrogen-global-market-report

Nitrogen Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nitrogen market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global nitrogen market, nitrogen market share, nitrogen market players, nitrogen market segments and geographies, nitrogen market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The nitrogen market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Nitrogen Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Nitrogen Market Organizations Covered: Air Liquide, Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Messer Group, Southern Industrial Gas Berhad, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Gulf Cryo, Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC, nexAir, CanAir Nitrogen, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases, Universal Industrial Gases, Yingde Gases Group Company, Aspen Air Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Nitrogen Global Market Report 2021:

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Other Industrial Gas), By End-User Industry (Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare), By Mode Of Supply (Bulk, Packaging, Pipe Line), By Packaging (Cylinders, Bottles, Canisters, Cartridges, Cryogenic Tanks/Vessels), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gas-global-market-report

Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Nitrogen Fertilizer, Phosphate Fertilizer, Potash Fertilizer), By Crop Category (Cereals, Oilseeds, Vegetables, Fruits), By Method Of Application (Broadcasting, Drop Spreading, Fertigation, Foliar Spray), By Form (Solid, Liquid, Gaseous), By Product Type (Complex Fertilizers, DAP, MOP, Urea, SSP), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-fertilizers-global-market-report

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Urea, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Ammonia, Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers), By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Treatment (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nitrogen-fertilizers-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/