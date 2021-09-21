Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Size, Share & Global Industry Analysis, 2020-2027

The scarcity of water is a rising global concern mainly owing to the shortage of physical water required for the growing population.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water pipeline leak detection systems assist in determining the location of leakages in underground and over ground pipelines. The direct loss of water through leakages not only causes wastage of treated water but also leads to wastage of energy and revenue associated with water conveyance and treatment.The global water pipeline leak detection systems market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion in 2027 from $1.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4251 Moreover, water pipeline leak detection systems are available in two basic types namely, acoustic and non-acoustic within which acoustic leak detectors are most widely utilized, owing to their simplicity in operation. Leak detection audits are also carried out periodically to collect leakage data, which makes it easy to identify and isolate problematic areas in water conveyance system.Moreover, North America is the highest contributor in the water pipeline leak detection systems market. The U.S. is a major contributor toward the water pipeline leak detection systems industry mainly owing to the aging water infrastructure in the country. The current water conveyance system in the U.S. was constructed in 1970s. An old water pipeline is expected to develop cracks and holes due to degradation of the pipe material. However, the European countries such as the UK, Germany, and others also provide significant contribution toward the growth of the water pipeline leak detection market.Top 10 Leading PlayersAqualeak Detection Ltd.Atmos International LimitedGutermann AGHermann Sewerin GmbHMueller Water Products Inc. (Echologics)Ovarro LimitedQinetiQ Group plcSeba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbHTTK S.A.S.Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4251 Key BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global water pipeline leak detection systems market trends and dynamics.In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive water pipeline leak detection systems market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.The global water pipeline leak detection systems market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.Key Market SegmentsBy LocationUndergroundOvergroundBy Equipment TypeAcousticNon-acousticBy Pipe MaterialMetallicNon-metallicBy End-UserResidentialNon-residentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4251