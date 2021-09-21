Fire Sprinkler Market Insights, Forecast to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2027
Fire Sprinkler Market 2021 Report, Business Opportunity, Top Key players, and Growth Forecast 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global fire sprinkler market size was valued at $10,200.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $14,525.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Rapid urbanization and industrialization has resulted in increase in residential and nonresidential construction activities in the developed and developing countries such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, Russia, India, China, and Brazil. For instance, in August 2020, Statistics Canada, a national statistical agency of Canada, released a report on economy of Canada. According to this report, total investments in building construction registered an increase of 12% in June 2020 as compared to May 2020. This is expected to result in the need for safety and security from fire hazards, which is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/797
Leading Players:
The key players profiled in the fire sprinkler market report include AG Fire Sprinkler, American Fire Technologies, APi Group, GW Sprinkler A/S, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Minimax GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and SIRON Fire Protection.
Global Fire Sprinkler Market Segments
By Type
• Products
• Services
By Technology
• Active Fire Protection
• Passive Fire Protection
By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/797
Key Findings Of The Study
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging fire sprinkler market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on type, the products segment dominated the fire sprinkler market, in terms of revenue in 2019, and is projected to grow at a significant
CAGR during the forecast period.
• By component, the stop valve segment registered highest revenue in 2019.
• On the basis of technology, active fire protection has garnered highest share of revenue in 2019.
• Depending on application, the commercial segment dominated the fire sprinkler market, in terms of revenue in 2019, and is projected to grow at a
significant CAGR during the forecast period.
• Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The key players within the fire sprinkler market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the
competitive outlook of the fire sprinkler industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• In-depth fire sprinkler market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/797
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn