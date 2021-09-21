Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Expected to Reach $26.9 Billion by 2027
Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach $26.9 billion in 2027 from $17.1 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 52.7% share of the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market.
Autoclaved aerated concrete is also known as autoclaved light-weight concrete, aircrete, foam concrete, autoclaved cellular concrete, or porous concrete and is a light-weight alternative for the construction of walls and other non-load bearing members. AAC is generally available as panels, blocks, and others, which can be used for wall cladding, flooring, roofing, partition walls, and others. This type of concrete mainly constitutes of around 80% air induced by the expansion agent to reduce the density and overall weight of the product.
Leading Players:
The major players operating in the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) industry include Aercon AAC, AKG Gazbeton, Bauroc AS, Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT), HIL Limited, CSR Ltd., Forterra plc, H+H International A/S, JK Laxmi Cement Ltd., and Xella International GmbH.
Europe and Asia-Pacific are the highest contributors in the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market. Countries such as China, Germany, Poland, and the UK hold majority of the global share in production and consumption of AAC, owing to the demand for light weight and high thermal insulation properties of AAC. However, rise in awareness against traditional clay bricks mainly in developing nations such as India, Bangladesh, Mexico, and others is likely to boost the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market in these countries.
Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Aac) Market Segments:
By Product Type
• Blocks
• Others
By End User
• Residential
• Non-residential
By Applcations
• Walls
• Floors & Roofs
• Others
Key Findings Of The Study:
• By product type, the blocks segment dominated the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market share in 2019.
• On the basis of end user, the residential segment led the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market in 2019.
• Depending on application, the wall segment garnered major share of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market in 2019.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.
• LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.
