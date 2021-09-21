FinFET Technology Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2029.
FinFET Technology Market
The rising penetration of consumer electronics and the growing number of the integrated circuit and chips manufacturers are fueling the market growth.SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising penetration of consumer electronics and the growing number of the integrated circuit and chips manufacturers are fueling the market growth.
FinFET Technology Market Size – USD 9.54 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.8%, Market Trends – Growing demand for powerful chips and circuits that minimize power leaks.
The global FinFET Technology market is anticipated to reach USD 58.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Due to the advantages of chipsets designed with FinFET technology, such as the ability to operate at lower voltages and faster processing speeds than non-FinFET chipsets, the FinFET technology market is expected to grow significantly. The use of these chips in wearable devices since many consumer electronics manufacturers are developing a wide variety of wearable devices to adhere to the varying needs of customers, has also made a positive impact on the market.
Excellent characteristics of FinFET technology comprise higher technological flexibility than the planar distributed generator, suppressed short channel effect, improvement in driving current flow, and more portability is boosting the demand among manufacturers. Besides, the automotive sector is using these semiconductors and microprocessor chips in cars to provide better features to the consumers which will drive the FinFET technology market in the automotive industry in the forecasted period
Compared to bulk CMOS and FinFETs, the cost of processed wafer and gate in SOIs is lower, and the considerations comprise processing and masking phases, devaluation of the instrument, and modulation yields. Besides, the difficulties in the design procedure are expected to hinder the FinFET technology market growth.
Owing to the escalating demand for mobiles from users for advanced processors that boost day-to-day activity, consumer electronics is the top revenue-generating segment of all end-use sectors of FinFET technology. Due to the utilization of cloud storage and high-speed computing, the high-end network segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate.
The CPUs segment dominated the industry in 2019 as smartphone device processors have the same features as CPUs.During the forecast period, the market for GPUs is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Nowadays, the gaming console is using augmented reality and virtual reality technology, which is expected to drive this segment in the forecast timeframe.
The leading players in the market include Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd, MediaTek, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, ARM Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Incorporated, Xilinx, Inc. and among others.
The Global FinFET Technology Market research report provides an extensive analysis on the industry- and economy-wide database that could potentially offer development strategies and profitability measures to the players in the market. The report includes the trends that are expected to impact the growth of the keyword during the forecast period. Evaluation and analysis of these trends are included in the report.
This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic has affected every aspect of human life globally. This has brought along several changes in the market conditions. The rapidly evolving market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report. It contains critical information regarding the current and future growth of the market. It focuses on the in-depth analysis of the market. The report has a section dedicated to the profiling of the key companies in the market, along with the market shares they hold.
The report offers a detailed research study of the FinFET Technology market. It also takes into account the competitive landscape, market competition, segmentation, leading regions, regional growth, market size, and other factors crucial for the market in the forecast period. The study gives data pertaining to manufacturing processes, cost analysis, pricing structure, and other studies imperative for understanding the FinFET Technology market.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
CPU
MCU
FPGA
SoC
Network Processor
GPU
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
7nm
10nm
14nm
16nm
20nm
22nm
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Consumer Electronics
High-End Networks
Automotive
Others
FinFET Technology Market Segmentation by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations
4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
