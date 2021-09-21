Saloodo! rolls out new "Closed Shop" feature

The logistics start-up Saloodo! (www.Saloodo.com) has integrated a new feature into its freight platform that makes it even easier for shippers to find perfectly matching carriers for their transport needs. With the "Closed Shop" feature, companies can now offer their transport orders to pre-selected transport service providers on demand - worldwide.

"At Saloodo! we are continuously working on improvements and new services to provide our customers with an even greater user experience on our road freight platform," explains Tobias Maier, CEO Saloodo! Middle East and Africa. "The new ‘Closed Shop’ feature is a great example of that, as it makes it even easier and more convinient for shippers and carriers, for example with specific HSE requirements, to find their perfect match."

Freight platform within the freight platform

The Closed Shop is a closed user group within the Saloodo! freight platform. It is therefore a group of users with access to resources that are only accessible to this group. There are different variants: On the one hand, carriers with special trucks are assigned to different closed shops on the freight platform. For example, transport orders for carriers with construction vehicles can only be displayed to them.

On the other hand, shippers can also create their own closed shop with preferred carriers. In the event of a transport request from the shipper, this is then displayed exclusively to the carriers within the closed shop. The feature is therefore not only interesting for large, globally active companies, but also for niche markets or business areas in which strict transport rules apply.

If shippers want to participate in the closed shop procedure, they first contact Saloodo!. Once they have been activated for the Closed Shop use, these shippers enter the details of their transport request on the platform, as usual. Before they publish their transport request in the freight platform, they can choose whether the request should be exclusively addressed to the carriers within the invidual Closed Shop. In this case, all you have to do is click a button and the carriers within the Closed Shop will be notified of the new transport request. They can then submit their offer for the order, which also suits them perfectly - a real win-win situation for both sides.

The Closed Shop feature is of course available worldwide. Because previously described customer centricity of the intuitive and user-friendly digital road freight platform is now experienced daily by more than 30,000 shippers and over 12,000 transport companies in more than 50 countries on 4 continents. Since Saloodo! was founded in 2016, the company has continued to expand, including outside of Europe into growth markets such as the Middle East and Africa. Last year, Saloodo! launched the first unified global digital freight marketplace for road freight transport, enabling seamless cross-border and cross-market transport. Most recently, the logistics start-up also launched its digital freight platform in Argentina.

Point of contact: David Stoeppler +49 228 182 – 944 pressestelle@dpdhl.com

About Saloodo! Saloodo! combines the best of two worlds: The digital freight platform, founded by Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2016, combines the logistics expertise and infrastructure of a global player with the flexibility and digital skills of a start-up. Saloodo! simplifies the day-to-day processes of shippers and hauliers with a powerful end-to-end, digital solution for commissioning and handling shipments. This maximizes the transparency and efficiency of the entire transport process.

By offering the free choice of a neutral online marketplace and the security and convenience of a digital freight forwarder, Saloodo! is the answer to the progressive digitization in the highly fragmented transport market.

DHL – The logistics company for the world: DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.