Military Robots Market Growth, share,Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
The rising deployment of military robots in a harsh and hazardous environment is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military robots market is projected to be worth USD 52.16 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The military robots market observes rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements. Robots possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, remotely detonate & defuse bombs, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans.
The latest report provides detailed insights into military robots markettrends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the military robots market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Global military robots marketgrowth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic military robots market, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Top key vendors in military robots market include are:
Endeavor Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, Qinetiq, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global military robots market on the basis of platform, operation mode, application, and region:
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land
Wheeled
Legged
Tracked
Wearable
Airborne
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)
Naval
Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)
Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)
Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)
Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Human-Controlled
Autonomous
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)
Combat Support
Search and Rescue
Transportation
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
Mine Clearance
Firefighting
Others
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the military robots market across different regions?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the military robots market with their winning strategies?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Military Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Military Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increased defense budget
4.2.2.2. The development of multi-mission robots
4.2.2.3. Rising deployment in harsh and hazardous environment
4.2.2.4. Substitution of robots by human soldiers leading to reduced casualties
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory norms
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Military Robots Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
