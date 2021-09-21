IIIMPACT, Inc named on List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that IIIMPACT is currently ranking at #1043 on the annual Inc. 5000. The list is considered to be the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. 5000 is considered to represent a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most versatile segment: independent small business. Under Armour, Patagonia, Microsoft, Zappos and many other household brands gained their first exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Now more than ever, it's important for companies to properly implement digital transformation processes within their organization efficiently or get left behind by their competition,” Makoto Kern, founder at IIIMPACT, states. He continues: “We are honored to have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. This placement is a testament to our team's digital experience, dedication and the ability to adapt to an ever changing technological environment. We have helped bridge the gap between the best tech and the people that use them...The credit for this honor goes to our clients, partners and team."
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list has proved to be particularly resilient and flexible given the challenges 2020 brought with it. Among the 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, with the median revenue reaching $11.1 million. All together these companies added an estimated 610,000 jobs over the past three years. An impressive feat, considering that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently announced a decline in the unemployment rate of 0.2%.
The complete results of the Inc. 5000 includes company profiles and an interactive database that can be filtered by industry, region and other criteria. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc, which has been available on newsstands since August 20th.
A CLOSER LOOK AT IIIMPACT
With headquarters in Austin, Texas, IIIMPACT is a leading digital product consulting agency. Helping companies since 2004, IIIMPACT’s product design process is catered towards companies who are looking to quickly launch or redesign a more innovative product. Having shipped numerous successful digital products in industries such as e-commerce, energy, government, fintech, robotics, health, education and human resources, IIIMPACT’s product development life-cycle allows companies to closely collaborate with IIIMPACT’s digital leaders. This close collaboration allows them to transform their organization, creating an environment for internal teams to create and follow a repeatable process in order to quickly and successfully launch innovative digital products into their markets.
The team at IIIMPACT not only helps with strategy, but also provides tactical horsepower to execute said strategy and produce UX Design assets, research and DevOps support for organizations that need it. Founder, Makoto Kern, explains: “We have, what I call our ‘UX SWAT’ team, which consists of multi-talented experts in Visual Design, User Experience and Front End Development. We help companies continuously improve the UX of their Enterprise applications and integrate User-centered design processes/strategy for agile software development teams. This includes everything from Lean Usability testing (remote and in-person), wireframes and responsive prototyping, visual design, to front-end and back-end coding.”
MORE ABOUT INC. 5000
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31st, 2017 in order to qualify for consideration on this list. Furthermore, companies must be U.S-based, privately held, for-profit and independent. Subsidiaries or divisions of other companies are not considered for the list. Each of the companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 has demonstrated their own tale of perseverance, persistence and pluck, even amid the pandemic.
As a trusted business-media brand, Inc offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community to build great companies. The award-winning multi platform content reaches an estimated 50 million people on a monthly basis across a variety of channels. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list has been produced every year since 1982, analyzing company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in America.
To learn more about IIIMPACT, visit their website.
