Weight limit for Kolekole Bridge now 12 tons

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the allowable combined weight (i.e., vehicle and load) on Kolekole Bridge at mile marker 14.27 on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) is 12 tons (24,000 lbs.) as of 5:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

The revised weight restriction is possible due to emergency welding of two of the four steel trusses of the bridge completed today. The welds have been tested and signs reflecting the 12-ton weight restriction have been posted on both sides of the bridge.

Staff will be stationed at the bridge to ensure load compliance as work continues on the longer-term repairs. Timeline for the longer-term repairs is 3-4 months pending availability of materials. HDOT will update on the repairs when the timeframe is confirmed.

