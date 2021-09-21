Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,004 in the last 365 days.

Weight limit for Kolekole Bridge now 12 tons

Posted on Sep 20, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the allowable combined weight (i.e., vehicle and load) on Kolekole Bridge at mile marker 14.27 on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) is 12 tons (24,000 lbs.) as of 5:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

The revised weight restriction is possible due to emergency welding of two of the four steel trusses of the bridge completed today. The welds have been tested and signs reflecting the 12-ton weight restriction have been posted on both sides of the bridge.

Staff will be stationed at the bridge to ensure load compliance as work continues on the longer-term repairs. Timeline for the longer-term repairs is 3-4 months pending availability of materials. HDOT will update on the repairs when the timeframe is confirmed.

###

You just read:

Weight limit for Kolekole Bridge now 12 tons

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.