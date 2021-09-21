Ice Cream Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business from 2017 to 2023

Share This Article

Ice Cream Market by Product Type (Impulse Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream and Artisanal Ice Cream): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2023.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ice cream is dairy product, which is sweetened with either natural sugar or artificial sweeteners. Various ice creams are provided by the companies present in the market, including hard ice cream, soft ice cream, light ice cream, low-fat ice cream, and others. Summer is an undisputed season for the consumption of ice cream and related products. The growth of the ice cream industry is driven by availability of various flavored ice creams. As a result, the ice cream consumers pay a premium price for these products, which in turn increases the revenue of the market.The Global Ice Cream Market was valued at $68,072 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $97,301 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023.Rise in disposable income majorly drives the growth of the global ice cream market, especially in the developing economies. In addition, increase in number of convenience stores and increased preference for different flavors fuel the ice cream market growth.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Ice Cream Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2372?reqfor=covid Ice creams are made up of dairy items such as milk and cream combined with dry fruits, flavors, and other ingredients. Ice cream is a sweetened solidified nourishment made using milk and cream. The preparation of ice cream also involves natural products or different fixings and flavors. It is ordinarily sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes. The major factors driving the market growth include rise in disposable income in emerging economies and increased preference for niche ice cream flavors. However, the seasonality of the ice cream products and health concerns associated with it act as a major restraint of the global ice cream market size.Manufacturers are increasing their product range by including functional ingredients, organic herbal fillings, and exotic flavors in product formulations to meet the changing consumers’ demands. For instance, companies are including other exotic flavors such as tropical fruits, lemons, and coconuts to cater to changing taste of consumers. In addition, for health-conscious customers prefer a low-calorie and low-fat ice cream called Skinny Cow. In this way, product innovation in ice cream products drive growth and development of the market globally. Apart from this, retail channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discounters, forecourt retailers, and grocery stores act as global marketing tool that assist in building an impressive premium image and increase brand exposure of wide variety of ice cream products. Expansion of these retail channels contributing in the growth of ice cream market size. However, the health concerns associated with ice creams restrain the ice cream market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for innovative products and development of lactose-free ice cream provide growth opportunities for ice cream market size expansion.Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2372 The key players profiled in the ice cream market report include Unilever Group Nestle S.A., General Mills, Inc., Mars, Blue Bell Creameries, Lotte Confectionery, Wells Dairy Inc., Turkey Hill, Mihan Dairy Inc., and Meiji Holdings Co. 