Japanese Startup brand, Zenical, announces the launch of its first product, the zen garden-inspired Zen Pen, with stand
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zen Pen project will feature in Indiegogo’s Made In Japan selection, for which it was chosen by Indie-gogo itself and JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) for its merits of representing Japanese design and culture in a novel way.
The zen garden, known as Karesansui in Japan, is a type of Japanese garden created in Zen temples. It con-sists of only rocks, gravel, and pebbles, arranged in a beautiful composition that depicts all the vibrancy of a natural landscape. The teachings of Zen philosophy are put into practice in the making of the Karesansui gardens. Thus it becomes an important spot for the meditative practice of Zen Monks.
Based on the image of zen gardens, Zenical proposes this ballpoint pen to bring the wisdom of Zen philos-ophy to everyday life.
With a design that interprets several Zen teachings, this pen tries to aid your focus, stimulate a dialog with your inner self, and bring self-reflection into your workflow and free time.
Zen concepts are embodied in the design of this writing tool. One is the concept of harmony between con-trasting elements, depicted by the relationship between the rugged body and the smooth clip of the pen. By moving your fingertips onto these physical features you can perceive a strong “here and now” sensation and appreciate the unity of contrasting elements.
Another example is the fact that the Japanese sense of beauty, as opposed to Western aesthetics, elevates asymmetry and imperfection, cultivating the profound beauty of the Universe, plenty of ambiguity and con-flict. The irregular tip in the clip is situated outside the central line and breaks the symmetry of the entire pen and reminds us of this Eastern perspective on life.
Closing the cap onto the body becomes an experience itself, as you are invited to make the lines on their surfaces match to make a complete pattern appear. This feature tries to help in re-addressing our attention to the beauty of the details of our otherwise busy and chaotic days. By feeling slight discomfort at the sight of the broken pattern and by fixing it by hand, you can feel a moment of harmony that can spark the oppor-tunity for self-reflection.
The Zen philosophy teaches stillness with movement. It engulfs a chaotic inner struggle, like a large rock is pierced into the gravel in a zen garden: two very contrasting elements whose contradictions come together in harmony. This stillness in the movement has the power to surround everyone and their thoughts. It has a tension that does not allow for any compromise. It carries the power of encouraging people by affirming their existence. Its force derives from the fact that its essence exists purely in practice, not words. Hence, Zenical decided to bring this philosophy to life, not through words, but through the appearance and textures of a pen. Zen philosophy, introspection, and creativity can meet at the intersection of the writing experience provided by the Zen Pen.
According to the team representative, Yuki Kimura: “We made this pen to be your steadfast partner when you are tackling an important issue at work, thinking about new ideas self-reflecting, and thinking about your future. It is a personal and creative time to ask yourself questions and keep on confronting your inner self.”
Zen Pen’s intricate design is manufactured with the latest 3D milling technology together with the hand-work of skilled Japanese craftsmen of a long-established pen manufacturer in central Japan’s Gunma pre-fecture. Real pen aficionados will be pleased in finding that the pen employs Jetstream cartridges by Parker for the ink, which have a reputation for very smooth writing and guarantee a pleasant writing experience. Moreover, replacements are easy to find worldwide.
Zenical, a Japanese brand founded in 2020 in Tokyo, is on a mission to bring Zen to everyday life not through words, but through the appearance and textures of its products. Zenical’s vision is that by touching these pens everyone will connect with the teachings of Zen and believes that this can enrich their daily lives.
The brand comprises a multicultural four-person team, including Japanese and Italian members, who reside in Tokyo and Kyoto, and receive the support and mentorship of the descendants of the Tokugawa Shogun and Zen monks so that Japanese culture and Zen will be deeply reflected in their products.
With the Craft, beauty, and historical representation the Zenical brand depicts, there’s no doubt that the company’s products will be a big success in Asia and the rest of the world.
