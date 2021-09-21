RUFFLY Founder and Her Dog to Ride Around the World by Motorcycle to Raise Funds for Girls’ Empowerment

The company partnered with Girl Up, an initiative of the United Nations Foundation, to fundraise $100k for their global leadership and advocacy projects.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- RUFFLY has announced the Go RUFFLY Around the World fundraising event, where founder Jessica Stone will embark on a motorcycle journey with her German shepherd, Moxie, to raise funds for Girl Up – a gender equality initiative to advance girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders. The year-and-a-half adventure begins on March 5, 2022, to raise $100k for Girl Up and RUFFLY is donating 10% of all dog gear sales during the fundraiser."I'm tackling this journey to inspire girls around the world to dream big and persist in reaching their goals,” commented Stone. “Becoming a motorcycle rider has helped me build self-confidence, set goals, and find my grit. I hope that girls see me tackling this challenging journey and are inspired to try something new, or something that scares them, so they can grow and gain confidence.”Upon completing the 18-month trip, Stone will be the first woman to ride a motorcycle across 5 continents with a German shepherd on the back. Stone will begin her journey from Lake Atitlan, Guatemala, and will ride through North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Along her trip, Stone will be visiting Girl Up Clubs around the world and sharing stories about the impact of their work.Stone’s empowering story does not end when her trip begins; She will face ongoing challenges such as harsh climates, rough road conditions, language barriers, and security concerns. German shepherd Moxie will travel safely, however, in RUFFLY’s custom-made K9 Moto Cockpit alongside her owner."What I'm most afraid of is riding off-road,” said Stone. “Riding through dirt, sand, mud, and river crossings all with Moxie on the back. But the only way around is through.”Each week RUFFLY will post a new episode of the on 2 Wheels + 4 Paws travel series for supporters to follow Stone on the adventure. To find out more about the journey, donate, or partner, visit here About RUFFLYBased in Los Angeles, CA, RUFFLY builds ethical outdoor dog gear to help you live extraordinary together with your dog every day. The gear is made by indigenous women artisans in Guatemala, and pairs naturally dyed textiles with top-quality hardware. RUFFLY prides itself on sustainability, ethical practices, and paying living wages.About Girl UpGirl Up is a movement to advance girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders – working toward a world where girls can reach their fullest potential. With 4,500 Clubs in more than 125 countries and all 50 U.S. states, Girl Up has impacted the lives of more than 97,000 girls. Through leadership development training, Girl Up gives girls the resources and platform to start a movement for social change wherever they are. For those who stand with us in this movement, there is no rest until we achieve equal rights for every girl. Because when girls rise, we all rise.Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.