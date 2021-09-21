September is National Recovery Month – How GTL’s Resources Aid Incarcerated Individuals in Their Paths Forward
Recovery is for everyone, and no one should go through the journey alone
This year’s theme for National Recovery Month is that ‘recovery is for everyone,’ and that holds especially true for incarcerated individuals,”FALLS CHURCH, VA., USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced its support for National Recovery Month.
— Nena Staley, GTL director of reentry
For over 30 years, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has observed National Recovery Month in September to educate the public that services and treatment enable those with mental health and substance use disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives. Mental and behavioral health are essential to overall wellness.
“This year’s theme for National Recovery Month is that ‘recovery is for everyone,’ and that holds especially true for incarcerated individuals,” said Nena Staley, GTL director of reentry. “There are ten times more individuals with mental illness in jails and prisons than in hospitals; mental illness and substance use disorders go hand in hand; and only 25 percent of incarcerated individuals will receive the help that they need. As a company that provides rehabilitative resources inside correctional facilities, GTL is working to expand its partnerships to offer in-depth programming that helps individuals become the best version of themselves.”
Reaching over 450,000 incarcerated individuals, GTL tablets provide many types of content to aid in the journey home. They are an effective portal through which treatment and recovery materials can directly reach incarcerated individuals.
One of GTL’s key partnerships is with Breaking Free Group to provide a digital cognitive behavioral therapy program that helps incarcerated individuals achieve and maintain recovery from dependence on over 70 different substances. “The Breaking Free program is specifically designed to provide Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for substance use disorder at scale within prisons and jails – and enabling incarcerated individuals to access it 24/7 via GTL’s Inspire tablets has proved to be an exceptionally powerful way of facilitating their recovery,” said Dr. Jonathan Ward, managing director at Breaking Free Group. “Across all the state Departments of Corrections and county jails where the program has so far been deployed, we are consistently seeing high levels of uptake translating into very positive outcomes including the strengthening of resilience and other protective factors against reoffending, reductions in alcohol and drug dependence, and improvements in mental health. This is helping these individuals turn their lives around, prepare for successful reentry, and achieve their true potential.”
GTL partners with a wide range of individuals and companies to ensure comprehensive tablet content is developed and offered. But recovery and rehabilitation resources are also key in successful reentry, which is why GTL Resources are available to help ease the transition for returning citizens, as well as family and friends who need assistance.
Working together alongside correctional facility partners, incarcerated individuals, and family and friends, GTL is working to be a part of the road to recovery. For those still struggling, the SAMHSA Treatment Locator can help with that next step.
###
About GTL
For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to over 1.2 million incarcerated individuals across the globe. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and was recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Victoria Bendure
Bendure Communications
+1 202-374-9259
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn