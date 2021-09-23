Taylor Moore Arkansas Golfer Gives Us His Best Tips for Improving Your Golf Game
Taylor Moore Arkansas Golfer Gave Us His Best Tips for Improving Your Golf GameFAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every golfer is looking for that magic something that will take a few strokes off their game. Unfortunately, says Taylor Moore Arkansas golfer, there is no magic ingredient. But there are small tweaks one can make to their game and moves one can practice that will show slow and steady gains.
Check out these tips on how to improve your golf game from Taylor Moore Arkansas golfer with the Razorbacks.
Invest in Quality Equipment Advises Taylor Moore Arkansas Golfer
A perfect swing can only get one so far if still using a wooden putter from the 1930s, says Moore. Check your local shop and see if they offer professional fittings or if the major equipment companies do demo days at their store. A good fitter will ask about your playing style, your problem swings, and take your measurements to help find the perfect equipment!
Remember, just because Tiger Woods used it doesn’t mean it will work for your unique playing style and strengths. Choose the best equipment money can afford and that is uniquely situated to improve your game. A softer ball or a stiffer shaft can make all the difference when trying to get out of that sand trap or clinch the putt, says Taylor Moore Arkansas golfer.
Swing Away
There’s a reason the cliché “Practice makes perfect” is still around, says Taylor Moore Arkansas golfer. Watch the pros and envy their stroke or their follow-through, remember that they aren’t magically more gifted than the rest of us.
It’s true that one has to have a certain level of talent or sportsmanship to get started, says Moore. But what sets apart the pros and the best players at your club is their willingness to put in the work. If unable to sink that put, practice on the putting green till it's just not possible to putt anymore.
Your goal is to turn your movements into muscle memory, says Moore.
Try Out New Swing Styles
If not seeing the improvements desired with increased practice, says Taylor Moore Arkansas golfer, try experimenting with your swing. Most golfers spend so much time trying to perfect their swings the “right” way that they forget there are other options. So try something new!
A simple adjustment to your takeaway can put yards on your swing. It’s all about finding the sweet spot that works for your style and build, advises Moore.
