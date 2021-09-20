Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Joins 25 Governors to Request a Meeting with President Biden on Border Crisis

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts joined 25 Governors to request a meeting with President Joe Biden on the growing immigration crisis on the southern border.

 

“The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored,” wrote the Governors.  “Border apprehensions are up almost 500% compared to last year, totaling more than 1.3 million—more people than the populations of nine U.S. states.  Approximately 9,700 illegal apprehensions have prior criminal convictions.  Cartels and traffickers are making $14 million a day moving people illegally across the border.”

 

