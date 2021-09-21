CARROLL Donates $250,000 to HOPE Atlanta in the Fight to End Homelessness
The Atlanta-based national real estate investment company will contribute annually to the non-profit organization over the next five yearsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARROLL, an Atlanta-based national real estate investment and management company founded by M. Patrick Carroll, has committed to donate $250,000 to HOPE Atlanta, a local non-profit organization dedicated to preventing and fighting homelessness.
“At CARROLL, we don’t just invest in real estate; we invest in the communities where we are active. Atlanta, being home to our national headquarters, is particularly important to our company,” said CARROLL CEO and Founder M. Patrick Carroll. “Partnering with a reputable organization like HOPE Atlanta is one of the ways we can help improve the homelessness epidemic in our backyard and make Atlanta a better place to live.”
HOPE Atlanta is currently housing and feeding 16,000 households across 31 counties in the metro Atlanta and North Georgia areas, where calls for help have nearly tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The generous donation from CARROLL will allow HOPE Atlanta to help prevent 80 families from becoming homeless by providing one month of emergency housing, provide 3,000 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness with long-term housing and assist 40 veterans in attaining permanent housing with first and last’s rent, security and utility deposits.
“A gift of this size is transformational for our organization as we continue to serve families facing economic hardship and housing insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Smythe, HOPE Atlanta CEO. “It is imperative we continue to bring advocacy and awareness to those in need of affordable housing options and the donation by CARROLL is crucial to furthering our mission.”
In the past three years, CARROLL has helped improve the areas in which they invest by donating nearly $500,000 to local organizations. Since the COVID pandemic, CARROLL has helped residents impacted by the financial stressors stemming from the pandemic by providing them with the resources needed to receive government aid. Additional support came in forms of providing cash donations and presenting gift cards to residents to alleviate pandemic stressors. The partnership with HOPE Atlanta is part of CARROLL’s ongoing dedication to helping those in need in the communities in which it serves.
About CARROLL
CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The firm has raised more than $2.7B of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed or sold more than $12.9 billion of real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Houston, Raleigh, Tampa, and New York. The company manages 27,000 multifamily units in seven states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has overseen more than $250 million of construction management for both its owned and fee partners. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.
About HOPE Atlanta
HOPE Atlanta, founded in 1900, is a nonprofit agency dedicated to preventing and fighting homelessness and hunger. Its mission is to help Georgians avoid homelessness and hunger through a comprehensive approach that equips them with the tools for lifelong stability.
