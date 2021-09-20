Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,978 in the last 365 days.

AG Slatery Leads Coalition Applauding Federal Legislation to Modernize Antitrust Enforcement and Protect Consumers

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 30 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam today applauding legislative proposals to modernize federal antitrust laws.

In a letter sent to House and Senate leaders, the attorneys general urged them to continue improving several bills under consideration, including the Ending Platform Monopolies Act, the American Choice and Innovation Online Act, the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, the Augmenting Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching (“ACCESS”) Act, the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, and the State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act. 

The attorneys general recommend the addition of provisions that would further protect consumers from unlawful and irresponsible mergers and business practices, and to facilitate competition and innovation.

“As the chief legal officers of our states, attorneys general often lead the way in antitrust enforcement, and federal laws are essential tools for that work,” said General Slatery. “We call on Congress to prioritize protecting competition and innovation and we welcome the opportunity to discuss and improve the proposed laws.”

The letter notes that updated legislation is required to respond to changes in technology, decreased competition in important sectors, and undue judicial skepticism towards robust antitrust enforcement, commending the antitrust bills as steps in the right direction.

Along with these updates to Federal law, the coalition also urges Congress to include in the proposed legislation provisions confirming that the states are sovereigns that stand on equal footing with federal enforcers under federal antitrust law, including with regard to the timing of challenging anticompetitive mergers and other practices.

The letter was led by Attorneys General Phil Weiser of Colorado, Douglas Peterson of Nebraska, Letitia James of New York, and Herbert H. Slatery III of Tennessee. They were joined by California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

###

#21-35:  AG Slatery Leads Coalition Applauding Federal Legislation to Modernize Antitrust Enforcement and Protect Consumers

You just read:

AG Slatery Leads Coalition Applauding Federal Legislation to Modernize Antitrust Enforcement and Protect Consumers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.