DNR proposes minor changes to sunfish regulations on Carnelian and Pleasant lakes in Stearns County

Fisheries staff with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold a meeting to gather public input on regulation changes proposed for Carnelian and Pleasant lakes in Stearns County. The meeting will take place on 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Rockville City Hall, 229 Broadway Street E., Rockville.

The proposal for Carnelian and Pleasant lakes would replace the current reduced possession limit for sunfish with a reduced daily limit, which will allow an angler to take a daily limit from these lakes multiple days in a row until reaching the statewide possession limit (20 sunfish). The change will create consistency with the newly implemented Quality Sunfish Initiative regulations and is not expected to have additional biological impacts.

As an alternative to attending the public meeting, comments can be submitted by calling the DNR Sauk Rapids fisheries office at 320-223-7867, by emailing [email protected], or by sending written comments to DNR Fisheries, 1035 South Benton Dr., Sauk Rapids, MN 56379. Comments will be accepted through Oct. 31. Meeting information is also available on the DNR website.