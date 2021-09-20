The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding a Data Reporting Webinar for Superintendents on Tuesday, October 5th at 10am.
We will be discussing state required data certifications, focusing primarily on Fall data collections and related procedures for validating and clearing up any issues on the certification reports. Please follow the “Join Live” link at the time of the training to join us. Thank you. Join Live
If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this webinar please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
You just read:
Free Webinar on Data Reporting for Maine Superintendents
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.