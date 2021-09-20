Free Webinar on Data Reporting for Maine Superintendents

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding a Data Reporting Webinar for Superintendents on Tuesday, October 5th at 10am.

We will be discussing state required data certifications, focusing primarily on Fall data collections and related procedures for validating and clearing up any issues on the certification reports. Please follow the “Join Live” link at the time of the training to join us. Thank you. Join Live

If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this webinar please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.