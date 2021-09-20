#GoBackGota! கோத்தாவுக்கு எதிரான அணிதிரளத் தயாராகும் அமெரிக்கத் தமிழர்கள்: நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம்
UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Go Back Gotha
ஐ.நா பொதுச்சபையில் உரையாற்றுவதற்காக அமெரிக்காவுக்கு வருகை தந்துள்ள சிறிலங்கா அதிபரும் தமிழினப் படுகொலையாளியுமாகிய கோத்தபாய இராஜபக்சவுக்கு எதிராக அமெரிக்கா வாழ் தமிழர்கள் தயாராகி வருகின்றனர்.
#GoBackGota என்ற முழக்கத்துடன் நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் ஏற்பாடு செய்துள்ள இந்த எதிர்ப்பு ஆர்பாட்டமான எதிர்வரும் புதன்கிழமை (செப் 22) காலை 11 மணி முதல் மாலை 3 மணிவரை நியூ யோர்க்கில் உள்ள ஐ.நா பொதுமன்றின் முன் இடம்பெற இருகின்றது.
தமிழர் தேசத்தின் மீதான இனஅழிப்பு ஆக்கிரமிப்பு போரின் போது சிறிலங்காவின் பாதுகாப்புத்துறை செயலராக கோத்தபாய இராஜபக்ச இருந்துள்ளதோடு, வலிந்து காணமலாக்கப்பட்டவர்கள் தொடர்பில் பொறுப்புக்கூற வேண்டிய இடத்திலும் இவர் இருக்கின்றார்.
WATCH - Sri Lanka's Killing Field by UK's Channel 4 : https://youtu.be/3aBLl_M3z40
# Go back Gotha” - Rally Against War Criminal Sri Lankan President Gothabaya's Address to UN in New York: TGTE
* Rally will Highlight Sri Lankan President Gothabaya's Leadership Role in Committing Genocide, War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity against Tamil people. Gothabaya was the Defense Secretary when According to UN Tens of Thousands of Tamils were Killed and Tamil Women were Raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces
With “# Go Back Gota “ Slogan there will be a rally outside the UN in New York, when Sri Lankan President Gothabaya Rajapaksa was addressing the UN General Assembly on September 22nd. The Rally will highlight Sri Lankan Presidents Leadership Role in Committing Genocide, War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity against the Tamil people.
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is also sending information to the UN member States about Gotabaya’s Leadership Role in Committing Atrocity Crimes against the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.
* WHEN: September 22.
* TIME: 11 AM to 3PM.
* WHERE: Outside UN Headquarters in New York City.
FOR INFORMATION: Dr. Thavendra Rajah, Phone: +1 -614 - 202-3377. Email: r.thave@tgte.org
** SOME OF THE ATROCITY CRIMES COMMITTED AGAINST TAMILS WHILE GOTHABAYA RAJAPAKSE WAS SERVING AS DEFENSE SECRETARY ARE:
* According to the UN Internal Review Report, over Seventy thousand (70,000) Tamils were killed in the first five months of 2009.
* These Tamils were killed due to deliberate and intense shelling and bombing of areas designated by the government as "no-fire zones", where Tamil civilians had assembled for safety.
* Government also restricted food and medicine for Tamils, resulting in large numbers of people dying from starvation and many of the injured dying of their wounds.
* According to the UN Panel Report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent international experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
* International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil Women are being held as "Sex Slaves."
* According to May 2012 report by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Human Rights and Democracy; there are up to Ninety thousand (90,000) Tamil War Widows in the North- East of Sri Lanka.
* Thousands of Tamils Disappeared, including Babies and Children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the Second Highest Number of Enforced Disappearance cases in the World is From Sri Lanka.
* According to independent organizations, Tamil Areas have the Highest Concentration of Security Forces in the World (Ratio: One soldier for every five Civilians).
www.ustpac.org/militarization and http://www.srilankacampaign.org/fiveinfographics.htm
நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம்
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
+1-614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Sri Lanka's Killing Field by UK's Channel 4