Paragon ISG Acquires Significant Surface Rental Assets
Gearing up for future growth in the northeastern drilling services marketHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon ISG, a leading provider of energy and environmental services across the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of surface rental assets for fluids management. These assets include pumps, mud vacuums, container systems, screen cleaners and other complementary equipment.
“We are pleased this acquisition is completed and are looking forward to putting this equipment to work providing our customers with a complete backyard management solution,” said Rafael Andres Diaz-Granados, Chairman and CEO at Paragon ISG. “This is the latest step in our investment campaign to grow our market share in the northeast market and beyond.”
Paragon ISG will continue to offer industry-leading drilling fluids and solids control services in the Appalachia, Haynesville, Mid-Con, Permian and other major oil-producing basins. This asset purchase positions Paragon ISG to offer drilling clients a full backyard suite of solutions to an additional 35 rigs in Appalachia.
About Paragon Integrated Services Group, LLC
Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in July 2020, Paragon is an industry-leading integrated services company that specializes in providing drilling fluids, solids control, dewatering and environmental services across the United States. Paragon is owned by Palladium Equity Partners, LLC. For more information on Paragon ISG, please visit www.paragonisg.com.
About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC
Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and 141 add-on acquisitions.
Palladium is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.
