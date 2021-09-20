Vigna Law Group Case selected as Bellwether in Ethicon New Jersey Consolidated Litigation

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Greg Vigna and his legal team continue to represent clients who suffer from symptoms of neurological pain caused by dangerous transvaginal mesh devices.

We believe our cases across the country against Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast will be found by the jury to be unreasonably dangerous for the neurological pain syndromes they cause.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are pleased that we have the opportunity to litigate a Prolift + TVT Obturator sling case in the New Jersey Consolidated Litigation. We now have vaginal mesh cases in New Jersey Federal Court and New Jersey State Court going through discovery. The case law in New Jersey is favorable for those with the neurological pain syndromes caused by polypropylene vaginal mesh devices and mid-urethral slings ”…Greg Vigna, MD, JD (BER-L002956-20)

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and life care planner, says, “We represent dozen pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and ilioinguinal neuralgia proceeding through discovery across the country. Our first criteria for representation is that our clients have symptoms of neurological pain.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer with Martin Baughman, PLLC, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, focus on the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices, including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

Dr. Vigna continues, “Disabling injuries continue, and we see the law to date as being favorable as it relates specifically to the technical aspects of the various designs of polypropylene transvaginal devices. We believe our cases across the country against Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast will be found by the jury to be unreasonably dangerous for the neurological pain syndromes they cause.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “These are huge pharmaceutical injury cases. Each woman has a compelling story, and there is significant evidence that has been building over the last 13 years on why transobturator and retropubic slings will be found dangerous under the law across the country for the “extrapelvic” pain that relates specifically to the arms of these devices described in the Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist in 2020.”

The Vigna Law Group targets pudendal and obturator neuralgia caused by the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Type 1 and 2:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

DO YOU HAVE DISABLING PAIN? IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia, click here.

Download a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

Visit our website for a Podcast from the Vigna Law Group:

https://vignalawgroup.com/news/podcasts/

For articles, video resources, and information, visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

For information regarding sling-related complications, visit: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

1155 Coast Village Rd., Suite 3, Santa Barbara, CA

1-800-761-9206

https://www.augs.org/assets/1/6/Joint_Position_Statement_on_the_Management_of.99428.pdf