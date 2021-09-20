Padd.Finance Launches Presale-X: A Pre-IDO as a Service Platform For Kucoin Community Chain

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those that are unaware, Padd.finance is a first-of-its-kind launchpad for KCC-based projects. Padd.finance lets you take control of your funds by investing in quality projects listed on the platform. Only verified and profit-yielding projects are listed on the Padd.finance platform. There's a Padd Labs that sources upcoming KCC-based projects to incubate and help them gain traction globally.



In a bid to further scale project PADD after winning the KCC grant, the team at Padd.finance is proud to announce the launching of its Presale-X platform, a pre-IDO as a service platform for Kucoin community Chain. According to the team, Padd.finance will launch its Pre-IDO on the Presale-X ecosystem to validate it.

"I am extremely thrilled that after concerted efforts by my team, we were able to launch the Pre-sale-X for Kucoin community chain projects. We are here to build a Cryptocorn in the Kucoin Community Chain Ecosystem. We will be releasing top-notch products that will attract stronger investors to the KCC ecosystem. At least, that's the best we can do as a grant project," Alex Jaypee, the CEO of Padd.finance was quoted during the announcement.

$PAD Token Use Case

The $PAD token is the native currency of the Padd Finance ecosystem. The token helps to facilitate different transactions on the Padd.finance protocol. Plus, it enables swap functionality, investment potentials, and staking in Kucoin-based projects.

It’s Partnership with NFTs Realm allows Padd token holders to mint, buy and sell NFTs.

Token holders can stake their tokens to gain slot allocation for any project listed on the Padd.finance Launchpad. Token holders can also swap or trade their tokens for profits. What's more? The token guarantees staking so that token holders can earn more $PAD.

About Presale-X

Presale-X is an open tool that lets crypto enthusiasts run a pre-IDO not backed by a launchpad. Presale-X can be used by a wide range of projects on the KCC network. Through its auto-claim and auto-pay features, Presale-X can automate the entire presale process, from start to finish.

This tool also ensures that all projects are vetted before listed on the platform. Other unique features of Presale-X include:

Multiple payment options: Presale-X accepts both USDT and KCS in a bid to make payments seamless for users. In the future, $PAD will be added to the payment method.

Presale-X accepts both USDT and KCS in a bid to make payments seamless for users. In the future, $PAD will be added to the payment method. Anti-Rug: One of the intentions of Presale-X is to help reduce the incidences of rug projects that are listed on the KCC ecosystem.

About Padd.finance

Padd.finance is the next generation launchpad for every Kucoin Community Chain (KCC) project. Project Padd lets retail and institutional investors gain access to a wide range of exciting projects. Investors can also swap, trade, and stake the $PAD token to make a profit.

Pads.finance is a 100% community-backed project. The team at Padd.finance believes that the strength of the project relies on its community; as such, the team members are doing everything possible to give back to the community.

Token holders have the right to vote and be voted for. Token holders can recommend a project for the community members to invest in. In fact, every token holder is a decision maker. The mode of operation at Padd.finance is backed and operated by a team of competent and experienced blockchain and fintech experts.

