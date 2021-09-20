Nomanzi Furniture, Will be the 1st Furniture Brand Embracing Digital Art and NFT Technology

Nomanzi is partnering with Kaya Collection to become the first furniture brand that embraces digital art and blockchain technology.

/EIN News/ -- Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-growing furniture and decoration brand, Nomanzi, is partnering with “Kaya Collection”, a highly-valued collection of physical and digital art pieces to become the first furniture and decoration brand that is embracing digital art and blockchain technology.

Nomanzi furniture and Kaya Collection, are both founded by an Iranian entrepreneur, Emir Kaya, and according to the announcement, Nomanzi’s top exclusive designs will be digitalized and added to Kaya Collection and some of Kaya Collection’s artworks will be the source of inspiration for new Nomanzi Products.

Nomanzi is a fast-growing furniture and decoration brand in the middle-east and is well-known for cooperating with well-known designers in the design of its products. The Nomanzi products consist of various categories such as beds, wardrobes, desks, and decorative objects. The use of art has always been a key element in the design of Nomanzi products besides the use of high-quality materials and engineering, but in the furniture industry, it is the first time that a brand is partnering with an art collection mostly consisting of digital art.

The Kaya Collection is a private collection focused on modern, contemporary, and digital artwork including paintings, sculptures, and collectibles. In Kaya Collection’s portfolio, there are numerous artworks by notable and young artists such as Monir Farmanfarmaian, Sahand Hesamiyan, Korosh Ghazimorad, and Parvaneh Etemadi. Recently Kaya Collection aggressively entered the digital art market and acquired many digital artworks using NFT technology. Kaya’s digital art collection is showcased on Kaya Collection’s Instagram page, and Opensea account has been updating with new NFT artwork acquisitions since the beginning of 2021.

“Blockchain technology is not a new technology anymore, but the world is still curious about its various aspects and implementations. One of the key areas where blockchain technology has already brought change, and its impacts are visible is in the art.” Says Emir Kaya, founder of Kaya Collection. “Digital art is a very powerful tool with several deliverables. With the introduction of the NFTs, art has grown into many new dimensions, and artists are showing amazing creativity in new areas and techniques. NFTs will function as a vessel for new art forms.” he continues.

Finding new applications for new technologies is something that entrepreneurs use to create new business models, and serial entrepreneur Emir Kaya is not an exception. Parallel activities in many markets like founding a software company, a furniture brand, and then an art collection has enabled Emir to create synergy among them and add new values to each of the company’s clients and audiences.

“Creating synergy between Nomanzi furniture and Kaya Collection is the result of our attitude toward objects, art, and the digital world in the new era. Today, products and objects that we use in our daily lives should not only be a tool for our comfort or our businesses, but they should be a source of inspiration and help us take a new look at our world. Art is the thing that takes us out of our complex daily lives and encourages us toward thinking about new dimensions of the world. Since we are not always able to go to art galleries, we have to surround ourselves with objects that are inspired by art. On the other hand, today, most of our time is spent on the digital world, and the digital world and physical world are not separable anymore.” says Emir Kaya about the reasons for the partnership between Nomanzi and Kaya Collection.

“Nomanzi Furniture and Kaya Collection are both active in different markets besides helping people to discover new aspects of life. By this partnership today, we can announce that for the first time in history, digital art and NFT is becoming part of our physical surroundings in our daily lives,” he added.

