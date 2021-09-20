Submit Release
2021-22 Trapping Bid Packets Now Available for Eastern Shore Public Lands

Bids for Annual Trapping Privileges Due in October

Photo of dirt road leading into the woods

E.A. Vaughn Wildlife Management Area. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is currently accepting bids for the 2021-2022 trapping season at several Wildlife Management Areas and other public lands. Deadlines for submitting bid packages are in October. The individual with the highest bid for each area will be awarded annual trapping privileges.  

To bid for trapping privileges at Ellis Bay, Fishing Bay, Idylwild, LeCompte, Linkwood, Nanticoke River, Taylor’s Island, and Wetipquin wildlife management areas, bid packages must be picked up and submitted by noon on Oct. 14, 2021 at LeCompte Wildlife Management Area, 4220 Steele Neck Road, Vienna. Sealed bids will be opened at 1 p.m. on Oct. 14. For additional information, trappers should call 410-376-3236, ext. 302 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To bid for trapping privileges at Cedar Island, Deal Island, E. A. Vaughn, Fairmount, Isle of Wight, Johnson, Maryland Marine Properties, Pocomoke River, Pocomoke Sound, South Marsh Island, and Wellington wildlife management areas, along with Janes Island State Park, bid packages must be picked up and submitted by noon on Oct. 19, 2021, at the Wellington Wildlife Management Area, 32733 Dublin Road, Princess Anne. Sealed bids will be opened at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. For additional information, trappers should call 410-651-2065 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. 

