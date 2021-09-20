The Visit of the Indonesian Consul General to Cape Town at The Cape Town Port for Life Skills Activities

On September 17, 2021, the Indonesian Consul General to Cape Town and the Coordinator of Protocol and Consular Functions II along with staff carried out life skills activities around the Cape Town port.

The Indonesian sailors who were working on the South Korean and Japanese ships were surprised by the arrival of the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town because this was the first time they had met the Consul General, they were happy with the Consul General's visit and were also able to convey their aspirations and complaints while they were working on the ship

This activity was closed with a visit to several hotels in downtown Cape Town, where several Indonesian sailors were carrying out isoman due to Covid-19.​